Holger Rune battles boos to enter quarterfinal of French Open 2023

By Tarkesh Jha  Jun 5, 2023 11:52:19 PM IST (Published)

Rune hit the ball on a double bounce in the fourth game of the third set and that invited the wrath of the spectators. Cerundolo anticipated that the umpire would call a point for him and hence stopped playing. The Argentine ended up dropping the serve as play continued and attracted boos from the audience.

Sixth seed Holger Rune progressed to the quarterfinal of the French Open 2023 after defeating his Argentine counterpart Francisco Cerundolo at the Court Philippe Chatrier in a five-set thriller that resulted 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 in his favour. Rune will face previous year’s runner-up Casper Ruud in the last-eight clash but the 20-year-old star had to cop a lot of boos during his match against Cerundolo.

However, Rune was gracious with respect to acknowledging the fans at the end of a hard-fought victory for the Danish tennis star.
X