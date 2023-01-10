Hockey World Cup 2023: 16 teams will compete for the World Cup in Odisha, with Belgium coming into the tournament as defending champions. Four-time champions Pakistan, who are the most successful team in World Cup history, failed to qualify for this edition.

The Hockey World Cup 2023 will kick-off on Friday, January 13 and run right up to the grand finale on Sunday, January 29 with the tournament being organised for the second time in a row at Odisha with matches played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the brand-new Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.

The Indian team come into the tournament as one of the early favourites as they look to end their 48-year trophy drought and lift the World Cup for only the second time since 1975 when they beat Pakistan in the Final.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led Team India put up a strong show at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where they won Bronze, ending a 41-year absence from the Olympic podium. They followed that up with a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham.

India is the first nation to host a Hockey World Cup twice in a row and it’s also the first time that the tournament will be hosted in two cities, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

16 teams will compete for the World Cup in Odisha, with Belgium coming into the tournament as defending champions. Four-time champions Pakistan, who are the most successful team in World Cup history, failed to qualify for this edition.

The teams in each pool will play each other once in the group stage from which the group leaders will secure direct qualification into the quarter-final stage. The second and third-placed teams from each pool will then face-off in the crossover knockout games to fill the remaining four quarter-final spots.

India have been placed in Pool D along with England, Spain, and Wales.

Here’s a look at four different pools for Hockey World Cup 2023:

Pool A: Australia, Argentina, France, and South Africa.

Pool B: Belgium, Germany, South Korea, and Japan.

Pool C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Chile.

Pool D: India, England, Spain, and Wales.

India’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad: Here's the full squad for India who will be looking to improve on their 2018 performance where they were knocked out at the quarter-final stage by Netherlands.

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (vice captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh

Alternate players: Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh

Head coach: Graham Reid

India’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Fixtures:

January 13 - India vs Spain - 7 PM IST - Rourkela

January 15 - India vs England - 7 PM IST - Rourkela

January 19 - India vs Wales - 7 PM IST - Bhubaneshwar

Where to watch Hockey World Cup 2023 in India:

The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 will be beamed live on the Star Sports Network channels. The matches will also be live-streamed online on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Here’s a look at the full list of fixtures for the Hockey World Cup 2023:

Match No. Teams Venue Date Time (IST) 1 Argentina vs South Africa Bhubaneswar Friday, January 13 1 PM 2 Australia vs France Bhubaneswar Friday, January 13 3 PM 3 England vs Wales Rourkela Friday, January 13 5 PM 4 India vs Spain Rourkela Friday, January 13 7 PM 5 New Zealand vs Chile Rourkela Saturday, January 14 1 PM 6 Netherlands vs Malaysia Rourkela Saturday, January 14 3 PM 7 Belgium vs Korea Bhubaneswar Saturday, January 14 5 PM 8 Germany vs Japan Bhubaneswar Saturday, January 14 7 PM 9 Spain vs Wales Rourkela Sunday, January 15 5 PM 10 England vs India Rourkela Sunday, January 15 7 PM 11 Malaysia vs Chile Rourkela Monday, January 16 1 PM 12 New Zealand vs Netherlands Rourkela Monday, January 16 3 PM 13 France vs South Africa Bhubaneswar Monday, January 16 5 PM 14 Argentina vs Australia Bhubaneswar Monday, January 16 7 PM 15 Korea vs Japan Bhubaneswar Tuesday, January 17 5 PM 16 Germany vs Belgium Bhubaneswar Tuesday, 17th January 17 7 PM 17 Malaysia vs New Zealand Bhubaneswar Thursday, January 19 1 PM 18 Netherlands vs Chile Bhubaneswar Thursday, January 19 3 PM 19 Spain vs England Bhubaneswar Thursday, January 19 5 PM 20 India vs Wales Bhubaneswar Thursday, January 19 7 PM 21 Australia vs South Africa Rourkela Friday, January 20 1 PM 22 France vs Argentina Rourkela Friday, January 20 3 PM 23 Belgium vs Japan Rourkela Friday, January 20 5 PM 24 Korea vs Germany Rourkela Friday, January 20 7 PM 25 2nd Pool C vs 3rd Pool D Bhubaneswar Sunday, January 22 4:30 PM 26 2nd Pool D vs 3rd Pool C Bhubaneswar Sunday, January 22 7 PM 27 2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B Bhubaneswar Monday, January 23 4:30 PM 28 2nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A Bhubaneswar Monday, January 23 7 PM 29 1st Pool A vs Winner 25 Bhubaneswar Tuesday, January 24 4:30 PM 30 1st Pool B vs Winner 26 Bhubaneswar Tuesday, January 24 7 PM 31 1st Pool C vs Winner 27 Bhubaneswar Wednesday, January 25 4:30 PM 32 1st Pool D vs Winner 28 Bhubaneswar Wednesday, January 25 7 PM 33 4th Pool A vs Loser 25 Rourkela Thursday, January 26 11:30 AM 34 4th Pool B vs Loser 26 Rourkela Thursday, January 26 2 PM 35 4th Pool C vs Loser 27 Rourkela Thursday, January 26 4:30 PM 36 4th Pool D vs Loser 28 Rourkela Thursday, January 26 7 PM 37 Winner 29 vs Winner 32 Bhubaneswar Friday, January 27 4:30 PM 38 Winner 30 vs Winner 31 Bhubaneswar Friday, January 27 7 PM 39 Loser 33 vs Loser 34 Rourkela Saturday, January 28 11:30 AM 40 Loser 33 vs Loser 34 Rourkela Saturday, January 28 2 PM 41 Winner 33 vs Winner 34 Rourkela Saturday, January 28 4:30 PM 42 Winner 33 vs Winner 34 Rourkela Saturday, January 28 7 PM 43 Loser 37 vs Loser 38 Bhubaneswar Sunday, January 29 4:30 PM 44 Winner 37 vs Winner 38 Bhubaneswar Sunday, January 29 7 PM

Here's a look at the full squads for all teams at the Hockey World Cup 2023:

Australia Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

Andrew Charter, Johan Durst, Jake Harvie, Tim Howard, Joshua Beltz, Matthew Dawson, Jeremy Hayward, Aran Zalewski, Lachlan Sharp, Tom Craig, Flynn Ogilvie, Daniel Beale, Eddie Ockenden, Tim Brand, Nathan Ephraums, Blake Govers, Jake Whetton, Tom Wickham, Jacob Anderson, Dylan Martin

Argentina Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

Juan Catan, Facundo Zarate, Nicolás Keenan, Klein Zwitserland, Maico Casella, Martín Ferreiro, Germany Crefelder, Lucas Toscani, Uhlenhorst Mülheim, Lucas Vila, Banco Provincia, Nicolás Della Torre, Nicolás Cicileo, Santiago Tarazona, Federico Monja, Banco Provincia, Tomas Domene, Matías Rey, San Fernando, Agustín Mazzilli, Thomas Habif, Agustín Bugallo, Emiliano Bosso, Agustín Machelett, Bautista Capurro

France Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

Arthur Thieffry, Mattéo Desgouillons, Pieter van Straaten, Stanislas Branicki, Gaspard Xavier, Simon, Martin-Brisac, Blaise Rogeau, Viktor Lockwood, Charles Masson, Gaspard Baumgarten, François Goyet, Noé Jouin, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Eliot Curty, Etienne Tynevez, Victor Charlet (Captain), Brieuc Delemazure, Edgar Reynaud, Corentin Sellier, Timothée Clément

South Africa Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

Nqobile Ntuli, Brad Sherwood, Connor Beauchamp, Dan Bell, Dayana Cassiem, Estiaan Kriek, Gowan Jones, Guy Morgan, Jacques van Tonder, Jethro Eustice, Keenan Horne, Jean Bouin, Mustapha Cassiem, Nic Spooner, Nduduzo Lembethe, Ryan Julius, Almere, Samkelo Mvimbi, Jean Bouin, Sihle Ngubane, Tevin Kok

Belgium Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

Loic Van Doren, Arthur Van Doren, John-John Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel, Sébastien Dockier, Cédric Charlier, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas De Kerpel, Alexander Hendrickx, Félix Denayer (Captain), Vincent Vanasch, Simon Gougnard, Arthur De Sloover, Loïck Luypaert, Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boon, Tanguy Cosyns

South Korea Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

Kim Jaehyeon, Kim Hyeonhong, Kim Kyubeom, Lee Gangsan, Lee Namyong, Jung Manjae, Hwang Taeil, Lee Jungjun, Seo Inwoo, Ji Woo Cheon, Lee Hyeseung, Kim Jaehan, Kim Sunghyun, Jeong Jun-woo, Lee Seunghoon, Kim Hyeongjin, Jang Jonghyun, Jeon Byungjin, Yang Jihun, Lee Juyoung

Germany Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

Alexander Stadler, Mathias Müller, Mats Grambusch, Lukas Windfeder, Niklas Wellen, Tom Grambusch, Teo Hinrichs, Gonzalo Peillat, Christopher Rühr, Justus Weigand, Marco Miltkau, Martin Zwicker, Hannes Müller, Timur Oruz, Thies Prinz, Moritz Trompertz, Moritz Ludwig, Jean Danneberg, Niklas Bosserhoff, Paul-Philipp Kaufmann

Japan Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

Yamasaki Koji, Yamada Shota, Kawamura Yusuke, Kawahara Yamato, Tanaka Seren, Fukuda Kentaro, Takade Taiki, Niwa Takuma, Nagai Yuma, Fujishima Raiki, Nagayoshi Ken, Saito Hiro, Kato Ryosei, Ooka Ryoma, Ohashi Masaki, Tanaka Kaito, Kuroda Kisho, Ochiai Hiromasa, Kobayashi Masato, Yoshikawa Takashi

Netherlands Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

Maurits Visser, Lars Balk, Jonas de Geus, Thijs van Dam, Thierry Brinkman (Captain), Seve van Ass, Jorrit Croon, Terrance Pieters, Floris Wortelboer, Teun Beins, Tjep Hoedemakers, Koen Bijen, Steijn van Heijningen, Pirmin Blaak, Jip Janssen, Tijmen Reijenga, Justen Blok, Derck de Vilder, Jasper Brinkman, Dennis Warmerdam

New Zealand Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

Dom Dixon, Dane Lett, Simon Child, Nick Ross, Sam Hiha, Kim Kingston, Jake Smith, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Nic Woods (Captain), Joe Morrison, Leon Hayward, Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips, Charlie Morrison, Connor Greentree, David Brydon

Malaysia Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

Albert Adrian, Ashari Firhan, Azahar Amirul, Hamsani Ashran, Hasan Azuan, Hassan Najib, Jali Faiz, Jalil Marhan, Jazlan Najmi, Mizun Zul Pidaus. Othman Hafizuddin, Rahim Razie, Rosli Ramadan, Saabah Shahril, Saari Faizal, Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi, Silverius Shello, Sumantri Norsyafiq, Tengku Tengku, Muhamad Aminudin

Chile Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

Araya Augustin, Amroso Augustin, Juan Purcel, Adrian Henriquez, Vicente Goni, Fernanado Renz, Jose Maldonado, Martin Rodriguez, Kay Gesswien, Andres Pizzaro, Juan Amoroso, Jose Hurtado, William Enos, Filipe Renz, Ignacio Contrado, Raimundo Valenzuela, Axel Ritcher, Axel Troncoso, Nils Strabucchi, Franco Becerra

England Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

Ames David, Albery James, Ansell Liam, Bandurack Nick, Calnan Will, Condon David, Goodfield David, Martin Harry, Mazarelo James, Park Nick, Payne Ollie, Roper Phil, Rushmere Stuart, Sanford Liam, Sorsby Tom, Wallace Zach, Waller Jack, Ward Sam, Creed Brendan, Sloan Ian

Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

Alvaro Iglesias, Borja Lacalle,Cesar Curiel, Xavier Gispert,Enrique Gonzalez Castejon,Gerard Clapes,Ignacia Rodrigues, Joaquin Menini, Jordi Bonastre, Marc Miralles, Marc Reyne, Marc Vizcaino, Mario Garin, Pau Cunill, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pere Amat, Rafael Villalonga

Wales Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad:

Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Rhys Payne, Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser, Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Rupert Shipperley, Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker, James Carson, Jack Pritchard

(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)