Hockey World Cup 2023: 16 teams will compete for the World Cup in Odisha, with Belgium coming into the tournament as defending champions. Four-time champions Pakistan, who are the most successful team in World Cup history, failed to qualify for this edition.

The Hockey World Cup 2023 will kick-off on Friday, January 13 and run right up to the grand finale on Sunday, January 29 with the tournament being organised for the second time in a row at Odisha with matches played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the brand-new Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.

The Indian team come into the tournament as one of the early favourites as they look to end their 48-year trophy drought and lift the World Cup for only the second time since 1975 when they beat Pakistan in the Final.
The Harmanpreet Singh-led Team India put up a strong show at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where they won Bronze, ending a 41-year absence from the Olympic podium. They followed that up with a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham.
India is the first nation to host a Hockey World Cup twice in a row and it’s also the first time that the tournament will be hosted in two cities, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.
16 teams will compete for the World Cup in Odisha, with Belgium coming into the tournament as defending champions. Four-time champions Pakistan, who are the most successful team in World Cup history, failed to qualify for this edition.
The teams in each pool will play each other once in the group stage from which the group leaders will secure direct qualification into the quarter-final stage. The second and third-placed teams from each pool will then face-off in the crossover knockout games to fill the remaining four quarter-final spots.
India have been placed in Pool D along with England, Spain, and Wales.
Here’s a look at four different pools for Hockey World Cup 2023:
Pool A: Australia, Argentina, France, and South Africa.
Pool B: Belgium, Germany, South Korea, and Japan.
Pool C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Chile.
Pool D: India, England, Spain, and Wales.
India’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad: Here's the full squad for India who will be looking to improve on their 2018 performance where they were knocked out at the quarter-final stage by Netherlands.
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (vice captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess
Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh
Alternate players: Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh
Head coach: Graham Reid
India’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Fixtures:
January 13 - India vs Spain - 7 PM IST - Rourkela
January 15 - India vs England - 7 PM IST - Rourkela
January 19 - India vs Wales - 7 PM IST - Bhubaneshwar
Where to watch Hockey World Cup 2023 in India: 
The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 will be beamed live on the Star Sports Network channels. The matches will also be live-streamed online on the Disney+Hotstar app.
Here’s a look at the full list of fixtures for the Hockey World Cup 2023:
Match No.TeamsVenueDate Time (IST)
1Argentina vs South AfricaBhubaneswarFriday, January 131 PM 
2Australia vs FranceBhubaneswar Friday, January 13 3 PM
3England vs WalesRourkelaFriday, January 135 PM 
4India vs SpainRourkelaFriday, January 137 PM 
5New Zealand vs ChileRourkelaSaturday, January 141 PM 
6Netherlands vs MalaysiaRourkelaSaturday, January 14 3 PM 
7Belgium vs KoreaBhubaneswarSaturday, January 145 PM 
8Germany vs JapanBhubaneswarSaturday, January 14 7 PM 
9Spain vs WalesRourkelaSunday, January 155 PM 
10England vs IndiaRourkelaSunday, January 15 7 PM 
11Malaysia vs ChileRourkelaMonday, January 161 PM 
12New Zealand vs NetherlandsRourkelaMonday, January 163 PM 
13France vs South AfricaBhubaneswarMonday, January 165 PM 
14Argentina vs AustraliaBhubaneswarMonday, January 167 PM 
15Korea vs JapanBhubaneswarTuesday, January 175 PM 
16Germany vs BelgiumBhubaneswarTuesday, 17th January 177 PM 
17Malaysia vs New ZealandBhubaneswarThursday, January 191 PM 
18Netherlands vs ChileBhubaneswarThursday, January 193 PM 
19Spain vs EnglandBhubaneswarThursday, January 195 PM 
20India vs WalesBhubaneswarThursday, January 197 PM 
21Australia vs South AfricaRourkelaFriday, January 201 PM 
22France vs ArgentinaRourkelaFriday, January 203 PM 
23Belgium vs JapanRourkelaFriday, January 205 PM 
24Korea vs GermanyRourkelaFriday, January 207 PM 
252nd Pool C vs 3rd Pool DBhubaneswarSunday, January 224:30 PM 
262nd Pool D vs 3rd Pool CBhubaneswarSunday, January 227 PM 
272nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool BBhubaneswarMonday, January 234:30 PM 
282nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool ABhubaneswarMonday, January 237 PM 
291st Pool A vs Winner 25BhubaneswarTuesday, January 244:30 PM 
301st Pool B vs Winner 26BhubaneswarTuesday, January 247 PM
311st Pool C vs Winner 27BhubaneswarWednesday, January 254:30 PM 
321st Pool D vs Winner 28BhubaneswarWednesday, January 257 PM 
334th Pool A vs Loser 25RourkelaThursday, January 2611:30 AM 
344th Pool B vs Loser 26RourkelaThursday, January 262 PM 
354th Pool C vs Loser 27RourkelaThursday, January 264:30 PM 
364th Pool D vs Loser 28RourkelaThursday, January 267 PM 
37Winner 29 vs Winner 32BhubaneswarFriday, January 274:30 PM 
38Winner 30 vs Winner 31BhubaneswarFriday, January 277 PM 
39Loser 33 vs Loser 34RourkelaSaturday, January 2811:30 AM
40Loser 33 vs Loser 34RourkelaSaturday, January 282 PM 
41Winner 33 vs Winner 34RourkelaSaturday, January 284:30 PM 
42Winner 33 vs Winner 34RourkelaSaturday, January 287 PM 
43Loser 37 vs Loser 38BhubaneswarSunday, January 29 4:30 PM 
44Winner 37 vs Winner 38BhubaneswarSunday, January 297 PM 
Here's a look at the full squads for all teams at the Hockey World Cup 2023: 
India Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad: 
PR Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Armanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Shar, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh
Australia Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad: 
Andrew Charter, Johan Durst, Jake Harvie, Tim Howard, Joshua Beltz, Matthew Dawson, Jeremy Hayward, Aran Zalewski, Lachlan Sharp, Tom Craig, Flynn Ogilvie, Daniel Beale, Eddie Ockenden, Tim Brand, Nathan Ephraums, Blake Govers, Jake Whetton, Tom Wickham, Jacob Anderson, Dylan Martin
Argentina Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad: 
Juan Catan, Facundo Zarate, Nicolás Keenan, Klein Zwitserland, Maico Casella, Martín Ferreiro, Germany Crefelder, Lucas Toscani, Uhlenhorst Mülheim, Lucas Vila, Banco Provincia, Nicolás Della Torre, Nicolás Cicileo, Santiago Tarazona, Federico Monja, Banco Provincia, Tomas Domene, Matías Rey, San Fernando, Agustín Mazzilli, Thomas Habif, Agustín Bugallo, Emiliano Bosso, Agustín Machelett, Bautista Capurro
France Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad: 
Arthur Thieffry, Mattéo Desgouillons, Pieter van Straaten, Stanislas Branicki, Gaspard Xavier, Simon, Martin-Brisac, Blaise Rogeau, Viktor Lockwood, Charles Masson, Gaspard Baumgarten, François Goyet, Noé Jouin, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Eliot Curty, Etienne Tynevez, Victor Charlet (Captain), Brieuc Delemazure, Edgar Reynaud, Corentin Sellier, Timothée Clément
South Africa Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad: 
Nqobile Ntuli, Brad Sherwood, Connor Beauchamp, Dan Bell, Dayana Cassiem, Estiaan Kriek, Gowan Jones, Guy Morgan, Jacques van Tonder, Jethro Eustice, Keenan Horne, Jean Bouin, Mustapha Cassiem, Nic Spooner, Nduduzo Lembethe, Ryan Julius, Almere, Samkelo Mvimbi, Jean Bouin, Sihle Ngubane, Tevin Kok
Belgium Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad: 
Loic Van Doren, Arthur Van Doren, John-John Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel, Sébastien Dockier, Cédric Charlier, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas De Kerpel, Alexander Hendrickx, Félix Denayer (Captain), Vincent Vanasch, Simon Gougnard, Arthur De Sloover, Loïck Luypaert, Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boon, Tanguy Cosyns
South Korea Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad: 
Kim Jaehyeon, Kim Hyeonhong, Kim Kyubeom, Lee Gangsan, Lee Namyong, Jung Manjae, Hwang Taeil, Lee Jungjun, Seo Inwoo, Ji Woo Cheon, Lee Hyeseung, Kim Jaehan, Kim Sunghyun, Jeong Jun-woo, Lee Seunghoon, Kim Hyeongjin, Jang Jonghyun, Jeon Byungjin, Yang Jihun, Lee Juyoung
Germany Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad: 
Alexander Stadler, Mathias Müller, Mats Grambusch, Lukas Windfeder, Niklas Wellen, Tom Grambusch, Teo Hinrichs, Gonzalo Peillat, Christopher Rühr, Justus Weigand, Marco Miltkau, Martin Zwicker, Hannes Müller, Timur Oruz, Thies Prinz, Moritz Trompertz, Moritz Ludwig, Jean Danneberg, Niklas Bosserhoff, Paul-Philipp Kaufmann
Japan Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad: 
Yamasaki Koji, Yamada Shota, Kawamura Yusuke, Kawahara Yamato, Tanaka Seren, Fukuda Kentaro, Takade Taiki, Niwa Takuma, Nagai Yuma, Fujishima Raiki, Nagayoshi Ken, Saito Hiro, Kato Ryosei, Ooka Ryoma, Ohashi Masaki, Tanaka Kaito, Kuroda Kisho, Ochiai Hiromasa, Kobayashi Masato, Yoshikawa Takashi
Netherlands Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad: 
Maurits Visser, Lars Balk, Jonas de Geus, Thijs van Dam, Thierry Brinkman (Captain), Seve van Ass, Jorrit Croon, Terrance Pieters, Floris Wortelboer, Teun Beins, Tjep Hoedemakers, Koen Bijen, Steijn van Heijningen, Pirmin Blaak, Jip Janssen, Tijmen Reijenga, Justen Blok, Derck de Vilder, Jasper Brinkman, Dennis Warmerdam
New Zealand Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad: 
Dom Dixon, Dane Lett, Simon Child, Nick Ross, Sam Hiha, Kim Kingston, Jake Smith, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Nic Woods (Captain), Joe Morrison, Leon Hayward, Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips, Charlie Morrison, Connor Greentree, David Brydon
Malaysia Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad: 
Albert Adrian, Ashari Firhan, Azahar Amirul, Hamsani Ashran, Hasan Azuan, Hassan Najib, Jali Faiz, Jalil Marhan, Jazlan Najmi, Mizun Zul Pidaus. Othman Hafizuddin, Rahim Razie, Rosli Ramadan, Saabah Shahril, Saari Faizal, Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi, Silverius Shello, Sumantri Norsyafiq, Tengku Tengku, Muhamad Aminudin
Chile Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad: 
Araya Augustin, Amroso Augustin, Juan Purcel, Adrian Henriquez, Vicente Goni, Fernanado Renz, Jose Maldonado, Martin Rodriguez, Kay Gesswien, Andres Pizzaro, Juan Amoroso, Jose Hurtado, William Enos, Filipe Renz, Ignacio Contrado, Raimundo Valenzuela, Axel Ritcher, Axel Troncoso, Nils Strabucchi, Franco Becerra
England Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad: 
Ames David, Albery James, Ansell Liam, Bandurack Nick, Calnan Will, Condon David, Goodfield David, Martin Harry, Mazarelo James, Park Nick, Payne Ollie, Roper Phil, Rushmere Stuart, Sanford Liam, Sorsby Tom, Wallace Zach, Waller Jack, Ward Sam, Creed Brendan, Sloan Ian
Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad: 
Alvaro Iglesias, Borja Lacalle,Cesar Curiel, Xavier Gispert,Enrique Gonzalez Castejon,Gerard Clapes,Ignacia Rodrigues, Joaquin Menini, Jordi Bonastre, Marc Miralles, Marc Reyne, Marc Vizcaino, Mario Garin, Pau Cunill, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pere Amat, Rafael Villalonga
Wales Hockey World Cup 2023 Squad: 
Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Rhys Payne, Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser, Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Rupert Shipperley, Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker, James Carson, Jack Pritchard
First Published: Jan 10, 2023 10:35 AM IST

