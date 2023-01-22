Hockey World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ crossover match LIVE: Q4 underway; India 3-3 New Zealand

4 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jan 22, 2023 8:43 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Hockey World Cup 2023 India vs New Zealand LIVE: Catch the live score and updates from the IND vs NZ FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 crossover match here.

Live Updates

OH! New Zealand come so so so close in scoring their fourth goal of the match in the dying seconds of the match. But some how the ball fail to go inside the net. 

Jan 22, 2023 8:45 PM

Less than 30 seconds remain now!!!

Jan 22, 2023 8:43 PM

Less than a minute to go. Unless something dramatic happens we are heading toward a shootout!!!!

Jan 22, 2023 8:43 PM

India finishing the quarter well but somehow New Zealand manage to hold firm. 

Jan 22, 2023 8:41 PM

Will either of these two teams manage to score a deciding goal with less than 3 minutes left on the clock? 

Jan 22, 2023 8:40 PM

Indian players look nervous. India are creating chances but India's finishing remains poor. 

Jan 22, 2023 8:39 PM

With less than 5 minutes to go and scores level, will we have another shoot-out tonight. Earlier today, we had a penalty shootout in the match between Spain and Malaysia. 

Jan 22, 2023 8:38 PM

India fail to convert from this PC! 

Jan 22, 2023 8:37 PM

India win another PC! And New Zealand are down to 10 men as one of the New Zealand players is shown the Yellow Card. 

Jan 22, 2023 8:36 PM

India fail to convert from the PC! Sreejesh is shouting at the top of his voice by the sidelines. He was not impressed. 

Jan 22, 2023 8:35 PM

And against the run of play, India win a PC! India should convert this PC now! 

Jan 22, 2023 8:34 PM

India looking very shaky in the final quarter as New Zealand come close to score again!!!!!!! 

Jan 22, 2023 8:33 PM

It is all New Zealand in this quarter. New Zealand come very close to scoring their 4th goal if not for a heroic save by the Indian goalkeeper. 

Jan 22, 2023 8:32 PM

GOAL! AND NEW ZEALAND GO LEVEL! Sean Findlay scores New Zealand's 3rd goal and we are dead even in the final quarter of this match. 

Jan 22, 2023 8:30 PM

India are pushed on back foot. And New Zealand win a PC! Great chance for New Zealand to come at level terms with India for the first time in the match. 

Jan 22, 2023 8:29 PM