Hockey World Cup IND vs NZ Q2 LIVE: India 2 - 0 New Zealand
GOAL! India score! PC is taken and the ball is pushed to Harmanpreet Singh. Harmanpreet fires the ball at the goal and then after a save by Dixon the ball lobs in the air where Sukhjeet Singh standing near the goal taps the ball in the back of the net.
Hockey World Cup IND vs NZ Q2 LIVE: India 1 - 0 New Zealand
India take their second PC and India manage to convert from this PC as Nilkanata Sharma manages to find the back of the net. But New Zealand take their referral and the review shows that one the Indian players used his backstick, so New Zealand are awarded a free hit and India are denied their second goal of the match.
Hockey World Cup IND vs NZ Q2 LIVE: India 1 - 0 New Zealand
GOAL! GOAL!!! India get their first goal. Akashdeep Singh win the ball from New Zealand and starts a counter-attacking move. He passes the ball to Shamsher Singh who makes a brilliant run in the mid-field and then passes the ball over to Lalit Kumar just at the last second. And Lalit with a brilliant smash scores India's first goal.