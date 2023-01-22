English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports News

Hockey World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ crossover match LIVE: Q2 underway; Lalit, Sukhjeet put India 2 0 up

Hockey World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ crossover match LIVE: Q2 underway; Lalit, Sukhjeet put India 2-0 up

Hockey World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ crossover match LIVE: Q2 underway; Lalit, Sukhjeet put India 2-0 up
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Jan 22, 2023 7:50 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Hockey World Cup 2023 India vs New Zealand LIVE: Catch the live score and updates from the IND vs NZ FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 crossover match here.

Live Updates

Hockey World Cup IND vs NZ Q2 LIVE: India 2 - 0 New Zealand

India have played brilliant hockey in the second quarter. And it shows as the hosts now find themselves 2-0 up. New Zealand unable to test the Indian players. India solid all over the field. 

Jan 22, 2023 7:49 PM

Hockey World Cup IND vs NZ Q2 LIVE: India 2 - 0 New Zealand

GOAL! India score! PC is taken and the ball is pushed to Harmanpreet Singh. Harmanpreet fires the ball at the goal and then after a save by Dixon the ball lobs in the air where Sukhjeet Singh standing near the goal taps the ball in the back of the net. 

Jan 22, 2023 7:47 PM

Hockey World Cup IND vs NZ Q2 LIVE: India 1 - 0 New Zealand

Just a few seconds after New Zealand's counter-attacking move India take the ball to the other end of the pitch and win a PC! 

Jan 22, 2023 7:45 PM

Hockey World Cup IND vs NZ Q2 LIVE: India 1 - 0 New Zealand

New Zealand hit India on a counterattacking move but fire the ball wide. 

Jan 22, 2023 7:44 PM

Hockey World Cup IND vs NZ Q2 LIVE: India 1 - 0 New Zealand

India win another PC! The PC is taken with Harmanpreet Singh still not in the thick of the action. It is a brilliant move by India but the ball is saved by New Zealand keeper Tom Dixon. 

Jan 22, 2023 7:43 PM

Hockey World Cup IND vs NZ Q2 LIVE: India 1 - 0 New Zealand

India take their second PC and India manage to convert from this PC as Nilkanata Sharma manages to find the back of the net. But New Zealand take their referral and the review shows that one the Indian players used his backstick, so New Zealand are awarded a free hit and India are denied their second goal of the match. 

Jan 22, 2023 7:42 PM

Hockey World Cup IND vs NZ Q2 LIVE: India 1 - 0 New Zealand

India win a PENALTY CORNER! The Penalty Corner is taken but the umpire blows his whistle and awards India another PC!!!

Jan 22, 2023 7:39 PM

Hockey World Cup IND vs NZ Q2 LIVE: India 1 - 0 New Zealand

New Zealand unable to break India down as India's mid-field and defense hold firm. 

Jan 22, 2023 7:37 PM

Hockey World Cup IND vs NZ Q2 LIVE: India 1 - 0 New Zealand

That goal by Lalit will help to calm nerves in the Indian camp. How soon will New Zealand manage to find an answer now? 

Jan 22, 2023 7:37 PM

Hockey World Cup IND vs NZ Q2 LIVE: India 1 - 0 New Zealand

GOAL! GOAL!!! India get their first goal. Akashdeep Singh win the ball from New Zealand and starts a counter-attacking move. He passes the ball to Shamsher Singh who makes a brilliant run in the mid-field and then passes the ball over to Lalit Kumar just at the last second. And Lalit with a brilliant smash scores India's first goal. 

Jan 22, 2023 7:35 PM

Hockey World Cup IND vs NZ Q2 LIVE: India 0 - 0 New Zealand

Now India have a chance to score their first goal but India too miss out on the chance. The nervousness of this knock-out match showing on both sets of players. 

Jan 22, 2023 7:33 PM

Hockey World Cup IND vs NZ Q2 LIVE: India 0 - 0 New Zealand

Q2 gets underway and New Zeland came very close to scoring the first goal of the match

Jan 22, 2023 7:31 PM

Hockey World Cup IND vs NZ Q2 LIVE: India 0 - 0 New Zealand

After a quick breather, the players are back on the field for the start of the second Q2. 

Jan 22, 2023 7:30 PM

Hockey World Cup IND vs NZ End of Q1 LIVE: India 0 - 0 New Zealand

The hooter blows marking the end of the first quarter. Both teams fail to score in the first 15 minutes of the match. 

Jan 22, 2023 7:29 PM

Hockey World Cup IND vs NZ Q1 LIVE: India 0 - 0 New Zealand

Less than a minute to go for the end of Q1. One can safely say that both teams have had their fair share of chances in the first 15 minutes. Neither team proved to be the dominant one in the first quarter. 

Jan 22, 2023 7:28 PM
X