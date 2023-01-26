Hockey World Cup 2023 IND vs JPN LIVE: India lead 4-0 at the end of Q3

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 26, 2023 8:41 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Hockey World Cup 2023 IND vs JPN LIVE: Catch the live score and updates from the Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and Japan.

Live Updates

Hockey World Cup 2023 IND vs JPN Q4 LIVE: India 6 - 0 Japan

GOAL! India no.7, former captain Manpreet Singh fires India's sixth goal of the night. 
Jan 26, 2023 8:41 PM

Hockey World Cup 2023 IND vs JPN Q4 LIVE: India 5 - 0 Japan

India dominating the play in the dying minutes of the match. 
Jan 26, 2023 8:41 PM

Hockey World Cup 2023 IND vs JPN Q4 LIVE: India 5 - 0 Japan

With less than 5 minutes to go for the full-time, the fate of this match looks sealed now. 
Jan 26, 2023 8:38 PM

Hockey World Cup 2023 IND vs JPN Q4 LIVE: India 5 - 0 Japan

Indian players keeping possession. Japan players are struggling to win the ball back from the Indians. 
Jan 26, 2023 8:37 PM

Hockey World Cup 2023 IND vs JPN Q4 LIVE: India 5 - 0 Japan

With less than 10 minutes to go for full-time hooter, Japan players are now looking desperate. 
Jan 26, 2023 8:34 PM

Hockey World Cup 2023 IND vs JPN Q4 LIVE: India 5 - 0 Japan

OH! Finally, Japan come close but the ball goes past the face of the goal. 
Jan 26, 2023 8:32 PM

Hockey World Cup 2023 IND vs JPN Q4 LIVE: India 5 - 0 Japan

Japan players try to slow down the pace of the game with some short passes. But the Indian players take their time and then manage to win the ball back. 
Jan 26, 2023 8:31 PM

Hockey World Cup 2023 IND vs JPN Q4 LIVE: India 5 - 0 Japan

GOAL! India take the Penalty Corner well as Harmanpreet Singh fires the ball in. The Indian captain looks relieved after converting this PC. 
Jan 26, 2023 8:29 PM

Hockey World Cup 2023 IND vs JPN Q4 LIVE: India 5 - 0 Japan

India start the final quarter well and win a PC in the early minutes on the final quarter.  
Jan 26, 2023 8:28 PM

Hockey World Cup 2023 IND vs JPN Q4 LIVE: India 4 - 0 Japan

After a short break the players are back on the field and we are ready for the final quarter to get underway. 
Jan 26, 2023 8:26 PM

Hockey World Cup 2023 IND vs JPN Q3 LIVE: India 4 - 0 Japan

The hooter blows and brings to an end a thrilling third quarter as India fire in as many as four goals in the previous 15 minutes. 
Jan 26, 2023 8:25 PM

Hockey World Cup 2023 IND vs JPN Q3 LIVE: India 4 - 0 Japan

Japan try hard to score their first goal but fail. 
Jan 26, 2023 8:24 PM

Hockey World Cup 2023 IND vs JPN Q3 LIVE: India 4 - 0 Japan

GOAL! Soon after that failed Penalty Corner attempt, Abhishek fires in India's fourth and his second goal of the match. 
Jan 26, 2023 8:22 PM

Hockey World Cup 2023 IND vs JPN Q3 LIVE: India 3 - 0 Japan

India try something different for this Penalty Corner but the move fails to deliver. 
Jan 26, 2023 8:21 PM

Hockey World Cup 2023 IND vs JPN Q3 LIVE: India 3 - 0 Japan

Japan players have struggled in this quarter as India win yet another PC. 
Jan 26, 2023 8:20 PM