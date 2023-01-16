Hockey World Cup 2023: India, England play out a thrilling goalless draw

The draw, however, ensured the top spot for England in Pool D on account of a better goal difference than India.Both India and England made a winning start to their campaigns. While England thrashed Wales 5-0, India defeated Spain 2-0 in their tournament opener.

India and England played out a hard-fought goalless draw in their second Pool D match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup on Sunday.

There was hardly anything to separate the world no.5 India and sixth-ranked England as both the teams failed to break the deadlock after 60 minutes of intense battle.

India will take on Wales, the lowest-ranked side in the pool, in their final group match on January 19 in Bhubaneswar while England will up against Spain.

In the other match of the pool, Spain defeated Wales 5-1 at the newly-built Birsa Munda Stadium.

