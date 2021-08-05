'Historic!', says PM Modi on India winning bronze in men's hockey at Tokyo Olympics; here's who said what

The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games on Thursday. The eight-time former gold-winners, who battled a heartbreaking slump in the last four decades, made the resurgence of the last couple of years count in the best way possible with an Olympic medal.

Celebrations started across the country as the men in blue clinched the bronze medal at the Games. Congratulatory messages started pouring in from the who's who of the country.

Here is who said what:

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister:

Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian.

Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team.

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister: After 41 years wait..! Golden moment for Indian Hockey and Indian Sports! Finally, a long wait is over as India defeated Germany to win Hockey Men's Olympic Bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics. India is in a complete celebration mood! Congratulations to our Hockey players.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP: Congratulations to Indian Men's Hockey Team! This is a big moment- the whole country is proud of your achievement. Well-deserved victory!