Hindware partners with Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2023

By Tanmay Tiwary  Apr 3, 2023 4:26:39 PM IST (Published)

Under the terms of the partnership, Hindware will work as the principal sponsor with Punjab Kings, and the players & official members will be sporting the Hindware logo on the cap and helmet.

Sanitary ware brand Hindware, on Monday, said that it has joined hands with IPL teams, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore for the 2023 season.

The partnership is aimed at strengthening Hindware’s brand visibility, the statement revealed.
We are delighted to be associated with Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Through this synergic partnership, we look forward to engaging with our audience. We are confident that this partnership will help us strengthen our brand presence and drive growth in the highly competitive bathroom solutions market,” said Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Executive Officer, Bath & Tiles, Hindware Limited.
Also read: IPL 2023: JioCinema gets 14.7 million views on opening weekend — more than viewership of entire 2022 season
Under the terms of the partnership, Hindware will work as the principal sponsor with Punjab Kings, and the players & official members will be sporting the Hindware logo on the cap and helmet.
Meanwhile, in the case of RCB, Hindware will work as the associate sponsor of the team. Hindware further added that its logo will be represented on the non-leading arm of the jersey during the tournament.
Charu Malhotra, Vice-President, Marketing of Hindware said, We are extremely thrilled to partner with Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2023. This partnership presents a unique opportunity for Hindware to connect with millions of cricket fans across the country. We are proud to have partnered with Punjab Kings and RCB and wish both the teams all the very best for the season ahead.”
Last week, Cables manufacturer, KEI Industries entered into a strategic association with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as Principal Partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for three years.
Last month, technology company, Sonata Software, signed up with Mumbai Indians as an Associate Partner ahead of the premier T20 Women’s Premier League (WPL) in India.
Stocks of Hindware settled at Rs 348.15 apiece, down over 2 percent, when the market closed today, April 3, 2023.
Also read: IPL 2023: Most expensive players in IPL 2023
