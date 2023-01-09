Hima Das celebrates 23rd birthday today: A look at records and achievements of the 'Dhing Express'

Hima made her international debut in 2018 and she could not have asked for a better start. She produced a remarkable show at the 2018 Asian Games to kick off her career on a stunning note.

Indian athlete Hima Das rose to prominence after her magnificent performance at the IAAF World U-20 Championships 2018 in Tampere, Finland. The remarkable gold medal-winning run in 2018 proved to be just the perfect launchpad for the Assam-born track and field athlete. The sensational victory in Finland also made her the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal at a global track event at the World Athletics Championships.

As Hima celebrates her 23rd birthday today, January 9, let's celebrate her achievements.

Hima had scripted a new national record of 51 seconds in the 400m individual event. She achieved this feat in the heats at the 2018 Asian Games. It also guided her to the finals of the event. However, the record did not last long. Hima, within a day, exhibited another memorable performance to break her own record. Hima, with a timing of 50.79 seconds, had set a new national record at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. In the women's 400m category, the national record is still held by Hima.

Her spectacular run at the Asian Games did not stop there. Hima created another piece of history after she earned a gold medal in the 4x400m mixed relay. Interestingly, the 4x400m mixed relay was introduced for the first time at the 2018 Asian Games. The Indian contingent was initially awarded a silver medal but later it was upgraded to gold. The decision was taken after Bahrain’s gold medal winner Kemi Adekoya had failed a dope test.

Hima had clinched another gold medal in the 4x100m women’s relay along with MR Poovamma, Sarita Gaikwad and VK Vismaya.

The year 2019 was no less spectacular for Hima. The 'Dhing Express' claimed five gold medals in a period of less than a month in July 2019. In her very first competitive race of the year, Hima had bagged a gold medal. Hima claimed her maiden gold medal of the year at the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland. She clinched the prestigious medal in the women's 200m category. Hima had registered a timing of 23.65 seconds to emerge victorious in Poland.

Hima carried forward her brilliance at the Kutno Athletics Meet and she won another gold medal at the event just five days later. A week later, Hima won one more gold medal at the Kladno Athletics Meet in the Czech Republic. Her fourth victory of 2019 occurred at the Tabor Athletics Meet. Hima had returned to the 400m category at the Mezinarodni Atleticky Mitink after a gap of four months. And Hima clocked 52.09 in the finals to secure her fifth gold medal of the year.

In the 100m category, Hima registered her personal best at the National Inter-State Championships in Chennai last year. Hima delivered her best performance in the 200m category back in 2021. Hima had recorded her personal best in this category at the Indian Grand Prix 4.

In 2018, Hima was honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award.