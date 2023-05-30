Dhoni was called during the presentation ceremony to collect the winner's cheque and then for a post-match interview with commentator Harsha Bhogle. The interview started with Bhogle asking Dhoni the most obvious question, if Dhoni is going to announce his retirement on the occasion on winning his fifth title.

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni went joint level with Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma as the IPL captain with five crowns.

CSK beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets in the final of IPL 2023 in the early hours on Tuesday, May 30 to win their fifth IPL title.

Dhoni was called during the presentation ceremony to collect the winner's cheque and then for a post-match interview with commentator Harsha Bhogle.

The interview started with Bhogle asking Dhoni the most obvious question, if Dhoni is going to announce his retirement on the occasion on winning his fifth title.

To this Dhoni replied " If you circumstantially if you see it's the best time to announce the retirement. The easy thing for me to say is thank you and retire. But the hard thing to do is to work hard for nine months and try to play one more IPL season. The body has to hold up. But the amount of love I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to play one more season. The way they've shown their love and emotion, it's something I need to do for them. It's the last part of my career. It started over here and the full house was chanting my name. It was my same thing in Chennai, but it will be good to come back and play whatever I can. The kind of cricket I play, they feel they can play that cricket. There's nothing orthodox about it and I like to keep it simple"