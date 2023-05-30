Dhoni was called during the presentation ceremony to collect the winner's cheque and then for a post-match interview with commentator Harsha Bhogle. The interview started with Bhogle asking Dhoni the most obvious question, if Dhoni is going to announce his retirement on the occasion on winning his fifth title.

