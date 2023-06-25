Here are the dates of El Classico & other important fixtures of LaLiga 2023/24

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will lock horns on October 29 at Camp Nou and the reserve fixture wilb be held at the Santiago Bernabéu on April 21. FC Barcelona will face Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid’s city rivals, on the weekend of the December 3 at home, and then travel to the Spanish capital on the weekend of March 17 for the reverse fixture.

The 2023/24 La Liga season will begin from August 11, Friday, and will conclude on May 26, 2024, Sunday. The second-tier of the Spanish league will kick off on the same but will run till June 2, 2024, Sunday.

Reigning champions FC Barcelona will kick-off the defence of their 2022/23 title in the Spanish capital against Getafe CF. 2021/22 champions Real Madrid, meanwhile, who were knocked off their title perch by Xavi Hernández’s side last season, will start their campaign with a tough away day against Athletic Club at San Mamés in Bilbao.

The first matchday will also see Sevilla FC welcome Valencia CF to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in a clash of historic LaLiga heavyweights, Europa League rivals Villarreal CF and Real Betis face off at the Estadio de la Cerámica, and Champions League contenders Real Sociedad welcome Girona FC, last season’s newly promoted surprise package.