‘Hello... I want to become Neeraj Chopra’: Kids tell coaches as enquiries at sports academies rise manifold

“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream,” famous British writer C.S Lewis once said. But what if you are too young? Well, that doesn't matter either.

The seven-eight-year-olds looking to become Neeraj Chopras of the future prove that one is never too young to dream big.

“I want to become Neeraj Chopra,” kids say on calls to Talwinder Singh, coach at Ludhiana’s Duke Sports Academy. They can’t even pronounce 'javelin throw' properly yet, says Singh.

However, the glee that Singh’s Duke Sports Academy felt at kids taking so much interest in sports, reflected in his voice.

This is not a one-off case. It turns out trainers’ phones haven’t stopped ringing in recent days.

Coaches across sports academies in the country are getting such calls for enquiries and registrations, that too in huge numbers, thanks to athlete Neeraj Chopra, who created history by winning gold in javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Chopra’s former coach Naseem Ahmed told an English daily that after the athlete qualified for the final, he received nearly 100 requests within almost a week and the number went up significantly as the 23-year-old clinched India’s first-ever track and field gold at the Olympics . “This morning, we received around 50 requests from parents,” Ahmed told The New Indian Express on August 10.

Vikas Bishnoi of Milkha Singh Sports Academy in Haryana’s Hisar recounted a similar tale. “Due to the lockdown, we were getting very few calls but now in the past two to three weeks, we have been getting at least four to five enquires every day from across the country. Of these, at least one or two kids are taking admission on a daily basis,” he told CNBCTV18.com.

While Singh said children of Classes 2 to 4 were approaching him more, Bishnoi saw more interest from the age group of 14 to 22 years, mostly from rural areas. However, both of them maintained that nearly 80 percent of the people requested information about javelin throw.

It started the same way for India’s star javelin thrower in 2011. Naseem Ahmed told The Times of India that he had got a call from a few 13-year-olds asking about the admission process for the sports academy at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Haryana’s Panchkula, which had one of the only two synthetic tracks available in the state then.

A chubby Neeraj Chopra appeared for trials and started with a 55 metre throw. He trained and trained and is now India’s ‘Golden Boy’ with an 87.58 metre throw at the finals of Tokyo 2020.

However, it is not just javelin throw that people are showing keen interest in. More people are enquiring and enrolling for other sports as well including hockey, wrestling, boxing, weightlifting, sprint race, thanks to all those who made India proud at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Parents now ask me what all sports are there. Some of them come and name 10 new games unlike earlier when they would just ask me what I would make their child play,” Singh said, adding that awareness around sports has gone up substantially due to Olympics. Parents now want their children to consider taking up sports as a career opportunity and become the likes of Neeraj Chopra or PV Sindhu , he added.

Meanwhile, Bishnoi expects at least a 25 percent increase in people taking to sports as in the recent days itself local kids, especially younger ones, have shown a lot of interest. The Haryana-based coach who had only 30 to 35 kids enrolled at his academy due to the pandemic saw the number nearly double during Tokyo Games.

The fad for sports is not just reflected in the calls for admissions at sports academies but in the digital space as well. Ruchir Arora, co-founder and CEO of education portal CollegeDekho, said, “There has been an increase in terms of searches and popularity of sports-related courses on our website during the Tokyo Olympics. The average sessions for these pages increased by approximately 25 to 30 percent.”