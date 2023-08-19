Head coach Rahul Dravid to join Asia Cup squad selection meeting

The Indian selection committee will finalise the squad for the Asia Cup on August 21, Monday. Head coach Rahul Dravid will be attending the meeting along with skipper Rohit Sharma and other selectors to pen down a strategy for the Asia Cup and the upcoming 50-over World Cup.

It is known that Ravi Shastri and Anil Kumble didn't attend any selection meetings in the past during their tenure as national coaches. But it must be mentioned that unlike Cricket Australia, where the chief coach is a part of the NSP (National Selection Panel), in India, neither coach nor captain has a right to vote.

It is still not confirmed whether both skipper Rohit Sharma and Dravid will attend the meeting physically or join through video conference. With key players KL Rahul (thigh) and Shreyas Iyer (lower back) yet to prove their fitness, the BCCI brass and selectors could opt for safer options that gives them an opportunity to check all available players in the five (six if they reach final) Asia Cup games in Sri Lanka.

The Asian Cricket Council has kept provision for 17-member squads for Asia Cup. Accordingly, Pakistan and Bangladesh have all picked 17-member squads. "There is a possibility of picking the provisional 15-member squad for the World Cup which needs to be submitted by September 5 but one could make changes as the deadline for the final squad is September 27," a BCCI source told.

