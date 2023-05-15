"He tortured us in nets for a number of years," Stephen Fleming says about KKR mystery spinner

Stephen Fleming said after the game that Varun Chakravarthy was one of CSK’s net bowlers back in the days and it still hurts that they couldn’t secure his services due to the auction dynamics in play.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach regretted missing out on roping in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy in the auction despite having had him as a net bowler for some years prior to his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut. Chakravarthy troubled the CSK batsmen in Chennai’s loss on Sunday, as the off-spinner scalped key dismissals of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane.

Overall, he has taken 19 wickets in 13 games at an economy of 8.03 in IPL 2023 and has bounced back well from a rather dismal outing last season. Fleming said after the game that Chakravarthy had been one of CSK’s net bowlers back in the days and it still hurts that they couldn’t secure his services due to the auction dynamics in play.

Also Read:

“It still hurts us, that (not being able to buy him at the auction). He tortured us in the nets for a number of years, but with the auction and the way it is, we couldn't retain him. And the thing is with the Tamil Nadu players all around the different teams, they knew about him as well and we were unable to keep him a secret,” Fleming said in the post-match press conference.

Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) had bought Chakravarthy for Rs 8.4 crore in the IPL 2019 auction. That year, fellow Tamil Nadu spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was leading the franchise.

Later, KKR paid Rs 4 crore for him the following year and he was even retained prior to the mega auction in 2022 for a sum of Rs 8 crore. Chakravarthy has 61 wickets in 55 IPL appearances for an economy of 7.41 and he has been a vital cog in the KKR bowling unit along with Sunil Narine this year.

“We were very excited by him as a talent when he bowled against us in the nets and we would have loved him. He went for a big price that first year. He went off a little bit and now he has come back. He had some injuries and now he looks fit. He bowled very well today (Sunday), so he's a weapon,” Fleming added.

“When you have (Sunil) Narine and him operating, they're a very potent combo in the right conditions. Probably in Kolkata, they don't get the most favorable conditions to bowl on, so coming to conditions like this, they excel,” the CSK tactician reflected on KKR’s spin duo. CSK and KKR play their last league matches against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) respectively on Saturday.