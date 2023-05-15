English
homesports News"He tortured us in nets for a number of years," Stephen Fleming says about KKR mystery spinner

Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By Tarkesh Jha  May 15, 2023 8:48:34 PM IST (Published)

Stephen Fleming said after the game that Varun Chakravarthy was one of CSK’s net bowlers back in the days and it still hurts that they couldn’t secure his services due to the auction dynamics in play.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach regretted missing out on roping in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy in the auction despite having had him as a net bowler for some years prior to his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut. Chakravarthy troubled the CSK batsmen in Chennai’s loss on Sunday, as the off-spinner scalped key dismissals of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane.

Overall, he has taken 19 wickets in 13 games at an economy of 8.03 in IPL 2023 and has bounced back well from a rather dismal outing last season. Fleming said after the game that Chakravarthy had been one of CSK’s net bowlers back in the days and it still hurts that they couldn’t secure his services due to the auction dynamics in play.
Watch: CSK players thank fans after last league stage game at Chepauk
“It still hurts us, that (not being able to buy him at the auction). He tortured us in the nets for a number of years, but with the auction and the way it is, we couldn't retain him. And the thing is with the Tamil Nadu players all around the different teams, they knew about him as well and we were unable to keep him a secret,” Fleming said in the post-match press conference.
