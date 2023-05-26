"He has not even lived up to 1 per cent of expectations," Virender Sehwag slams Gujarat Titans star ahead of Qualifier 2

GT take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad on Friday. Gujarat have been the team to beat throughout the competition, having garnered 20 points with 10 victories in 14 league games. However, the team might be compelled to bring about some changes in the wake of their loss to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1 at Chepauk on Tuesday.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has slammed Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka for his poor performance for Gujarat Titans (GT) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Shanaka has aggregated only 17 runs in three games at a strike rate of 100 this season.

He was roped into the Gujarat squad as a replacement for New Zealand batting mainstay Kane Williamson. The Kiwi captain was ruled out of the tournament after he suffered an injury whilst fielding during the team’s season opener against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 30. Sehwag mentioned that Shanaka has not lived up to even one per cent of the expectations that were laden on him.

Instead, Sehwag batted for Karnataka middle-order batsman Abhinav Manohar to be picked ahead of Shanaka. Acquired for Rs 2.6 crore in the mega-auction ahead of IPL 2022, the 28-year-old has an average 18.5 to go with a strike rate of 140.51 in 17 matches across the last two seasons.