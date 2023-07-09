Have a sporty Sunday ! Here are the matches scheduled today

Matches scheduled for July 9 include badminton, cricket, chess, tennis, golf, football and wrestling.

If you are looking for a 'sporty' Sunday, here is a list of matches scheduled for July 9:

Cricket:

First women's T20 International between India and Bangladesh in Mirpur.

Day 4 of the third Ashes Test between England and Australia.

Final of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier between Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

Badminton: BWF Canada Open Super 500 in Calgary.

Tennis: Wimbledon Championships in London.

Chess: Grand Chess Tour in Croatia.

Football: Media interaction with India captain Sunil Chhetri.

Formula-1: British GP (Race Day)

Golf: Indians competing in various international tournaments.

Wrestling:

Stories related to Indian wrestling and WFI elections.

Other stories related to Indian and international football.