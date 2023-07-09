Have a sporty Sunday ! Here are the matches scheduled today

Matches scheduled for July 9 include badminton, cricket, chess, tennis, golf, football and wrestling.
If you are looking for a 'sporty' Sunday, here is a list of matches scheduled for July 9:
Cricket:
First women's T20 International between India and Bangladesh in Mirpur.
Day 4 of the third Ashes Test between England and Australia.
Final of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier between Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.
Badminton: BWF Canada Open Super 500 in Calgary.
Tennis: Wimbledon Championships in London.
Chess: Grand Chess Tour in Croatia.
Football: Media interaction with India captain Sunil Chhetri.
Formula-1: British GP (Race Day)
Golf: Indians competing in various international tournaments.
Wrestling:
(Edited by : Vahishta Unwalla)
First Published: Jul 9, 2023 9:56 AM IST
