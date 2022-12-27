With football pundits now weighing firmly on Lionel Messi's side in the never-ending GOAT (greatest of all-time) debate, after the FIFA World Cup 2022 victory with Argentina, is it time the former Barcelona and now PSG star should get to add this incredibly rare trophy to his cabinet?

It was just over 33 years ago that the only Super Ballon D'or was bestowed on Argentine-born, Real Madrid legend, Alfredo Di Stefano to honour a remarkable career. To say that Di Stefano had stiff competition would be an understatement. He beat Johan Cruyff and Michel Platini in the final vote and the pool had two other noteworthy names — Pele and Diego Maradona.

What probably tilted the vote in Di Stefano's favour were the unprecedented and never-repeated-again five back-to-back European Cups with Real Madrid. Di Stefano had also been awarded the Ballon d'Or in his playing days twice, in 1957 and 1959.

With football pundits now weighing firmly on Lionel Messi's side in the never-ending GOAT (greatest of all-time) debate, after the FIFA World Cup 2022 victory with Argentina, is it time one can expect the Argentine to add this incredibly rare trophy to his cabinet too?

Also Read

What is the Super Ballon d'Or?

The Super Ballon d'Or is an award to recognise a generational great of the game. The first and only such award was handed to Di Stefano in 1989.

However, 33 years have passed and football fans have been asking for the award to be given again as many greats from the 90s and the 2000s will thus be honoured.

In case the award was considered, who are the contenders?

Considering that the award was handed out in 1989, the award will consider all the greats from the 90s to the present day. Names such as Ronaldo Nazario, Ronaldinho, Zinedine Zidane, Xavi Hernandez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi must be top favourites and one can argue for a dozen more greats to make the list.

First, this year's Ballon d'Or

The recent history of the Ballon d'Or suggests that trophies are valued highly and the two most prestigious trophies in the modern age are the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

By winning the World Cup, Messi has staked a claim for his eighth, yes you read that correctly, Ballon d'Or.

His true competition this year will be from French superstar Kylian Mbappe, Norwegian sensation Erling Halland and his mate for many years from Brazil, Neymar.

Now, Mbappe and Neymar are his teammates from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and in case the club does well in the Champions League, the honours are likely to be shared.

When it comes to Halland, who has had a great debut year for Manchester City in the English Premier League, missing the World Cup as Norway did not qualify will hurt his chances.

Now, back to the Super Ballon d'Or

For a rare award like Super Ballond'Or, statistics matter. Till now, there was a close competition between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the race for the most number of Ballon d'Or. Ronaldo and Messi were once tied at five a piece. However, Messi in recent years has won two more and currently has seven golden footballs in his collection with a chance of adding an eighth this season.

Why is Messi the clear favourite now?

Considering Messi already has the Copa America and the World Cup in his kitty, he looks to have taken the sole lead in the race for the rare trophy.

At present, or rather since 1989 since Di Stefano won, no other player has a cabinet so decorated. It may be time that the former Barcelona star replicates the achievement of the Real Madrid and fellow Argentine legend.