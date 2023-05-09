Haryana wrestling body suspends 3 top officials for extending support to wrestlers’ protest against WFI chief

HAWA president Rohtash Singh issued a letter suspending three district secretaries for their alleged involvement in the ongoing protest by wrestlers in Delhi. But its general secretary Rakesh Singh called the suspension of the district officials a wrong decision.

Secretaries of three affiliated district units of the Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association (HAWA) were suspended for their alleged involvement in the wrestlers’ protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh in Delhi.

A letter was issued by the HAWA president Rohtash Singh suspending the three secretaries of the district units-- Virender Singh Dalal of Jhajjar, Sanjay Singh Malik of Hisar and Jai Bhagwan of Mewat. The president called their alleged involvement in the protest as “unethical".

The HAWA chief said that all three are still continuing their activities with the protesters, which is purely unethical and is against the objectives, rules and regulations of the WFI as well as HAWA, News18 reported.

However, the decision indicated internal differences within the HAWA, which is affiliated with WFI as its general secretary Rakesh Singh called the suspension of the district officials a wrong decision.

Rakesh claimed that the HAWA president doesn't have the power to suspend the officials and they were suspended under misleading circumstances.

Rohtash had earlier issued another order banning two officials of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Wrestling Academy in Mirchpur village of Hisar district.

Ajay Singh Dhanda and Jai Bhagwan Lathar, who were the managers of the academy, have been banned with immediate effect for allegedly playing a part in anti-HAWA and anti-WFI activities, Rohtash Singh stated.

Several top wrestlers and medal winners have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since April 23 demanding action against WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

A Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Uttar Pradesh, the WFI chief has been accused of sexual harassment and exploitation of seven female wrestlers, including a minor.

On Saturday, a two-person delegation including Sandip Pradhan, Director General of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), met the protestors and the members of the nine-person advisory committee made by protesting wrestlers.

However, on Monday, Sakshi Malik said that no resolution or decisions were made during the talks and the SAI has not reached out to the wrestlers after that, the Indian Express reported.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had filed two FIRs against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh on April 28, but the wrestlers are demanding that he should be arrested.