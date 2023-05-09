Haryana wrestling body suspends 3 top officials for extending support to wrestlers’ protest against WFI chief

HAWA president Rohtash Singh issued a letter suspending three district secretaries for their alleged involvement in the ongoing protest by wrestlers in Delhi. But its general secretary Rakesh Singh called the suspension of the district officials a wrong decision.

Secretaries of three affiliated district units of the Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association (HAWA) were suspended for their alleged involvement in the wrestlers’ protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh in Delhi.

A letter was issued by the HAWA president Rohtash Singh suspending the three secretaries of the district units-- Virender Singh Dalal of Jhajjar, Sanjay Singh Malik of Hisar and Jai Bhagwan of Mewat. The president called their alleged involvement in the protest as “unethical".

The HAWA chief said that all three are still continuing their activities with the protesters, which is purely unethical and is against the objectives, rules and regulations of the WFI as well as HAWA, News18 reported.