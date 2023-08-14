Harry Kane has solved Bayern Munich's striker issue, but who will be the German champion's long-term goalkeeper?

With Harry Kane Bayern have largely solved issue at one end of the pitch but there is a problem cropping at the other end. The German champions are in search of a world-class goalkeeper. Clearly, while Bayern were planning to bring in Kane they lost time to get in a goalkeeper. Should Bayern fail to bring a long-term goalkeeper before the transfer deadline of September 1 they will have to make do with 35-year-old Sven Ulreich and 19-year-old Tom Ritzy Hülsmann.

Harry Kane bid farewell to his boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur as he completed a big money move to Bayern Munich. The German champions paid €115 million to sign the England captain from the London based club.

The move is expected to benefit both Bayern and Kane.

By moving to Bayern, Kane could finally end his trophy drought, although his debut for the Bavarians ended in a 0-3 loss against RB Leipzig in the DFL-Super Cup final.

In Kane, Bayern could have finally found a like-for-like replacement for Robert Lewandowski. The Polish star left Bayern Munich and joined Barcelona last year. Finding a replacement for Lewandowski was never going to be easy for Bayern considering the staggering number of goals that Lewandowski netted. But the general consensus is that Kane can fill the gap that Lewandowski left behind.

With Kane, Bayern have largely solved issue at one end of the pitch but there is a problem cropping at the other end. The German champions are in search of a world-class goalkeeper.

Bayern has had the luxury of having a goalkeeper of the caliber of Manuel Neuer for over a decade. But Neuer picked up a long-term injury soon after Germany's exit from the World Cup last year. Losing their premium goalkeeper bang in the middle of the club season forced Bayern to bring in 34-year-old Yann Sommer as a stop-gap arrangement. Sommer has now moved to Inter Milan. Although Neuer still remains a Bayern Munich player but his return is not known as he hasn't played a professional game since Germany's exit from the World Cup. At 37, Neuer isn't young anymore and Bayern needs a goalkeeper who can serve the club for many years to come.

"It's extremely complex. We're looking for someone who has the potential and the personality to be no. 1 at FC Bayern. But who also accepts Manuel Neuer as #1 when Manu returns to full strength", Thomas Tuchel, the Bayern boss, has said on his team's goalkeeper issue.

Goalkeepers aren't the most mobile players when looked from the prism of transfer market. Yet this summer transfer has seen some interesting moves by the clubs as they attempted to find the right personnel for the goal.

After Manchester United parted ways with long-time keeper David de Gea, they signed André Onana for €52.50 million from Inter Millan. Chelsea lost a dependable Edouard Mendy to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli for a fees of €18.50 million. With Chelsea new manager Mauricio Pochettino not inclined to start Kepa Arrizabalaga he brought in Robert Sánchez from Brighton and Hove Albion. Arrizabalaga in turn has moved to Real Madrid on a season-long loan as he is expected to fill in for injured Thibaut Courtois . Tottenham Hotspurs brought in Guglielmo Vicario from FC Empoli for a fees of €20.00m as they look to move on from long-serving Hugo Lloris. Newly promoted into the Premier League Burnley made a move for England's U21 Euro winning goalkeeper James Trafford and signed him from Manchester City for €17.30m. These have been the only moves in the goal-keeping department from the clubs that are labelled as the European powerhouses.

Clearly, while Bayern were planning to bring in Kane they lost time to get in a goalkeeper. Should Bayern fail to bring a long-term goalkeeper before the transfer deadline of September 1 they will have to make do with 35-year-old Sven Ulreich and 19-year-old Tom Ritzy Hülsmann.