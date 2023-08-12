Harry Kane bids emotional farewell to Tottenham Hotspur fans after securing a move to Bayern Munich FC

Silverware has eluded Kane despite of him being one of the most prolific strikers in the history of the Premier League. He has a chance to bring curtains down to that in the upcoming DFL-Supercup final between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig that will be held at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

English striker Harry Kane bid an emotional farewell to the Tottenham Hotspur fans after sealing his transfer to Bayern Munich FC on Saturday. The 30-year-old moves to the German giants on a package worth over €100 million. He has signed a four-year-long deal with the Bundesliga champions.

"Hard to put into words how to say goodbye to a club and fans who have done so much for me in my career. You will always be in my heart. Thank you Tottenham, thank you Tottenham fans," Kane captioned the short video he posted expressing his gratitude to the Spurs faithfuls.

Hard to put into words how to say goodbye to a club and fans who have done so much for me in my career. You will always be in my heart. Thank you Tottenham, thank you Tottenham fans. 💙 pic.twitter.com/L662cyax7p — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 12, 2023 Bayern had been on the lookout for a sharp striker ever since Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski joined FC Barcelona last season. Kane, with 280 goals in 435 matches for the Spurs, is at the prime of his career and will add significant attacking firepower to their ranks.

Also Read:

Kane has struck 213 goals and 46 assists in 320 appearances in the Premier League. He has won the Golden Boot thrice, i.e. in 2015/16, 2016/17, and 2020/21. The Englishman has been named the Player of the Month on seven different occasions but silverware has continued to elude him at both the club and the international level in his professional career thus far.

Been an incredible welcome for me and my family in Munich in the last 24 hours! Buzzing to have signed for such a massive club with an incredible history, can't wait to get started! #miasanmia pic.twitter.com/4TjgCGJ70Z — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 12, 2023

"Been an incredible welcome for me and my family in Munich in the last 24 hours! Buzzing to have signed for such a massive club with an incredible history, can't wait to get started! #miasanmia," Kane posted as he celebrated his move to the German capital.