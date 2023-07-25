Harmanpreet Kaur attracts backlash from Diana Edulji and Madan Lal for unruly conduct in 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh

1983 World Cup-winning player and ex-India head coach Madan Lal lashed out at Kaur, reiterating that the 34-year-old is not bigger than the game. “Harmanpreet’s behaviour against the Bangladesh women’s team was pathetic. She is not bigger than the game. She got a very bad name for Indian cricket. BCCI should take very strict disciplinary action,” the former all-rounder tweeted.

Indian women’s cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has been called out for her reaction after the team drew the One Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh 1-1 on Saturday. Kaur was disgruntled with the umpiring decision and accused the officials of being biased in favour of the home team.

She broke the stump with her in disgust after being dismissed and shared an exchange with her Bangladeshi skipper Nigar Sultana during the trophy presentation ceremony after the match. It is reported that Kaur could become the first female player to be found guilty of a Level 2 breach of the International Cricket Council (ICC) code of conduct. For starters, she was penalised 75 percent of her match fee for the third ODI.

Also Read:

Regardless of the repercussions of that, former India players Madan Lal and Diana Edulji have slammed the Indian captain’s demeanour. Edulji acknowledged that umpires regularly make incorrect decisions and cricketers reacting to them are pretty common.

“However, what happened post-game was not needed, all the more because Harmanpreet is the Indian captain. She has set a bad example for her teammates. I say that because juniors look up to seniors and this, over some time, can impact the team culture. This makes Harmanpreet’s behavior all the more unacceptable,” the cricketer-turned-administrator wrote in her column in the Indian Express.

Further, 1983 World Cup-winning player and ex-India head coach Madan Lal lashed out at Kaur as well, reiterating that the 34-year-old is not bigger than the game. “Harmanpreet’s behaviour against the Bangladesh women’s team was pathetic. She is not bigger than the game. She got a very bad name for Indian cricket. BCCI should take very strict disciplinary action,” the former all-rounder tweeted.