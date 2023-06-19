Hardik Pandya to retain T20I captaincy for West Indies tour, seniors to remain out: Report

The Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper has not been made the official captain for Team India in T20Is so far. However, he led the team in home T20Is against Sri Lanka and New Zealand earlier this year. Seniors like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Mohammed Shami were sidelined from those assignments and they might not find a place in the T20I squad for the series against West Indies.
Hardik Pandya is likely to retain captaincy for the five-match T20I series against West Indies in the Caribbean, as per reports. The Indian team is on a month-long break since the conclusion of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval last Sunday. Their next assignment is the all-format tour to the West Indies in July-August.
India will play two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is against the men from the Caribbean. Pandya, who has been the captain in the shortest format of the game since the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup last year, will most probably continue to hold on to his spot even in the upcoming series.
Also Read:
The Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper has not been made the official captain for Team India in T20Is so far. However, he led the team in home T20Is against Sri Lanka and New Zealand earlier this year. Seniors like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Mohammed Shami were sidelined from those assignments and they might not find a place in the T20I squad for the series against West Indies.
The team management and the selectors are looking to give a new look and shape to the Indian T20 side to prepare them adequately for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup that will be jointly hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America (USA) in mid-2024. Star performers from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, namely: Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal might find a berth in the final roster for the upcoming tour.
Also Read: Ricky Ponting backs David Warner to find back form after a disappointing start to Ashes 2023
The development comes across despite Kohli undergoing one of his best campaigns in the IPL this time around. The former Indian skipper hit 639 runs with two tons and six half-centuries in 14 games for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Similarly, Shami won the Purple Cap for his performances as he scalped 28 dismissals in 17 games with five three-wicket hauls to his name. Whether that forces the think-tank to take a relook at their plans or not remains to be seen.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World View | PM Modi's US Visit —Technology, talent and trade must drive US-India partnership
Jun 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Coach-Soch | Tulip Mania — know what is this concept and how financial regulators often misinterpret it
Jun 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
AI has enabled these medical breakthroughs recently
Jun 17, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
Third Eye: Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code — you need to learn to stop worrying and love the pre-pack
Jun 17, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read