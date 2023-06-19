CNBC TV18
Hardik Pandya to retain T20I captaincy for West Indies tour, seniors to remain out: Report

The Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper has not been made the official captain for Team India in T20Is so far. However, he led the team in home T20Is against Sri Lanka and New Zealand earlier this year. Seniors like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Mohammed Shami were sidelined from those assignments and they might not find a place in the T20I squad for the series against West Indies. 

Hardik Pandya is likely to retain captaincy for the five-match T20I series against West Indies in the Caribbean, as per reports. The Indian team is on a month-long break since the conclusion of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval last Sunday. Their next assignment is the all-format tour to the West Indies in July-August. 

India will play two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is against the men from the Caribbean. Pandya, who has been the captain in the shortest format of the game since the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup last year, will most probably continue to hold on to his spot even in the upcoming series. 
X