sports News

Hardik Pandya named T20I captain for Sri Lanka series: A look at his net worth and assets

Hardik Pandya named T20I captain for Sri Lanka series: A look at his net worth and assets

Hardik Pandya named T20I captain for Sri Lanka series: A look at his net worth and assets
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 29, 2022 12:12:55 PM IST (Published)

Hardik Pandya owns a luxury mega-sized penthouse in Gujarat, which he bought in 2016. The current price of this designer house is estimated to be around Rs 2 crore.

India’s popular all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been named as the captain of the T20 team for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka starting January 3. He has been named as the vice-captain of the ODI squad as well. Even outside the field, Hardik lives a captain’s life with all the luxuries he can get. The life of the Indian all-rounder is no less than that of a high-profile celebrity as today he is the owner of properties worth crores.

Hardik Pandya’s Net Worth
Hardik Pandya’s net worth in 2022 stood at Rs 91 crores as per a News18 report. His wealth has increased significantly in the last five years with the Baroda cricketer continuously improving his performance on the field. Hardik's main source of income is his player fee from IPL and BCCI. Apart from that, he earns from several brand deals and promotions. The IPL team, Gujarat Titans pays Rs 15 crore as fees to Hardik who led them to the trophy in their debut season as the captain of the team.
ALSO READ: Watch | Hardik Pandya's blistering 63 during T20 WC semifinal against England
Assets and Properties
Hardik Pandya owns a luxury mega-sized penthouse in Gujarat, which he bought in 2016. The current price of this designer house is estimated to be around Rs 2 crore as per the News18 report. Apart from this, he also owns several other real estate properties in several cities.
Hardik Pandya also owns many luxury vehicles including supercars such as a Lamborghini (worth 4 crores) and ultra-luxury cars such as Rolls Royce (worth 6.15 crore). The total value of his car collection is estimated to be around Rs 15.50 crore and includes cars from top automakers such as Mercedes, Audi, Range Rover and more.
ALSO READ: After the success of India vs Pakistan clash at T20 World Cup, Australia now keen to host the rivals for a Test match
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
