Hardik Pandya could lose vice-captaincy to Jasprit Bumrah in Asia Cup and ODI World Cup 2023

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah will give a tough tussle to Hardik Pandya for the vice-captain’s position in the Asia Cup 2023. Pandya was elevated to deputise skipper Rohit Sharma in One Day Internationals (ODIs) after the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup 2023. He has been leading the Men in Blue in the shortest format ever since as well.

He captained the side in the last two games of the recent ODI series in the Caribbean too. By all means, Pandya looked set to hold on to his spot in the 50-overs World Cup. However, Jasprit Bumrah’s return to the national team coupled with his seniority in leadership experience are now being touted as reasons as to why he could pip Pandya to the role.

Also Read:

“Bumrah could give Hardik a tough competition as far as ODI vice-captaincy is concerned. Let's not forget in terms of leadership seniority, Bumrah became India captain before Hardik (vs England in Test match at Oval). He also was vice-captain of ODI side during tour of South Africa (early 2022). So he is also in line,” a BCCI source was quoted in a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

The BCCI senior men’s selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar will name the Indian squad for the Asia Cup, which will also include the provisional line-up for the World Cup, on Monday.

Pandya has won 10 T20Is and lost five in his 16 matches as the captain in the shortest format for Team India. He has won twice and lost once in three matches as the ODI skipper. On the other hand, Bumrah lost the only Test he captained India in, which was held in Edgbaston in June 2022.