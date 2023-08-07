Hardik Pandya calls out Indian batters post 2nd T20I loss to West Indies

Opting to bat, the script didn't go as per plan for India as the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals.

West Indies survived a late scare to beat India by two wickets with seven balls remaining in their second Twenty20 cricket international on Sunday. Opting to bat, the script didn't go as per plan for India as the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals.

India was in a spot of bother at 18/2, that's when Tilak Varma put up a crucial 42-run partnership with Ishan Kishan (27) before joining forces with skipper Hardik Pandya to stitch a 38-run stand. Hardik (24) tried to inflate India's total by hitting two sixes but Alzarri Joseph (2/28) produced a cracking yorker to get rid of the Indian skipper.

In post-match interaction, Pandya suggested Indian batters take more responsibility in such games as the team is trying to adapt to new methods. “If am being honest that was not a pleasing batting performance, we could have batted better. 160 plus or 170 would have been a good total. The way Tilak Varma has been batting becomes very difficult to rotate spinners. 2/2 and the way he batted, took the game quite into their hands", the Captain said.

Kishan (27) played a few shots in his 23-ball stay including a six off Akeal Hosein (2/29) over deep square leg but couldn't convert his start into a meaningful innings as he was bowled by Romario Shepherd. Shubman Gill's (7) stay in the middle was once again a brief one. With pressure building on him after successive dot balls, he showed his class by sending the ball for a maximum in the third over but perished in the very next ball off Joseph.

A close game in the end in Guyana!West Indies win the 2nd T20I by 2 wickets.Scorecard - https://t.co/9ozoVNatxN#TeamIndia | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/jem0j9gMzv — BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2023 “With the current combination we have we will have to trust our top 7 batters to come good and hope the bowlers win you games. We have to find ways to make sure we have the right balance but at the same time, batters need to take more responsibility. The left-hander coming at 4 gives us variety. It doesn’t feel like it’s his second international game,” he added. “With the current combination we have we will have to trust our top 7 batters to come good and hope the bowlers win you games. We have to find ways to make sure we have the right balance but at the same time, batters need to take more responsibility. The left-hander coming at 4 gives us variety. It doesn’t feel like it’s his second international game,” he added.

Suryakumar Yadav (1) didn't last long either, as Kyle Mayers at square leg affected the Indian vice-captain's run-out with a brilliant direct hit. Sanju Samson (7) moved way too early down the track in search of a big shot and was stumped by an attentive Nicholas Pooran.

(With PTI inputs)