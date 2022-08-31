Hardik Pandya breaks into top five in the latest ICC T20I rankings for all-rounder

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Hardik Pandya's all-round show of 3/25 with the ball and an unbeaten 33 runs with the bat against Pakistan in the Asia Cup has been rewarded with a move up in the latest ICC T20I rankings for all-rounders.

Following his all-round show against Pakistan in India's first match of Asia Cup 2022, Hardik Pandya has jumped eight places to a career-best fifth position on the latest ICC T20I all-rounder rankings.

Against Pakistan, Hardik first bowled a superb spell of 3/25 and followed that with an unbeaten 33 including a match-winning six in the last over of the Indian innings.

Elsewhere, Afghanistan's blistering start to the Asia Cup tournament has not gone unnoticed, with a number of players rewarded in the updated rankings. An ICC release said Rashid Khan's push for the No.1 bowler position has been helped with a two-spot jump to third (708 points), over fellow leg-spinners Adil Rashid and Adam Zampa. Left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (716) is next in Rashid's sights, though Josh Hazlewood (792) boasts a strong margin at the top of the list.

Rashid's compatriot Mujeeb Ur Rahman meanwhile has entered the top- 10 with a seven-spot move up the rankings (660), currently edged out for eighth by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (661), whose 4/26 against Pakistan helped the men in blue for victory. There were no new entrants in the T20I batting top ten, though there was a push from Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, moving up to second (796) to join Babar Azam (810) in the top two. Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai's innings of 23 (26) and 37 (28) led to a three-spot rise to 14th (611). Teammate Rahmanullah Gurbaz meanwhile moved up five spots to 29th.

There were several shuffles across the other two formats, with Ben Stokes' role in England's victory over South Africa leading to moves up in all three Test ranking lists. Making a hundred and taking 2/17 and 2/30, Stokes moved up nine spots on the batting rankings to 18th (668), five spots to 38th on the bowling rankings (540), and up to second on the all-rounder list (360). Ravindra Jadeja (384) holds on to the top spot.

There were no moves of note in the top ten of the ODI rankings, though the first match between Australia and Zimbabwe saw shuffles lower down. Wesley Madhevere's half-century in Townsville led to a 38-position climb, with fellow Zimbabwe teammate Richard Ngarava also making a move. in the bowling rankings. After a strong showing in Australia's victory, young all-rounder moved 82 places on the bowling rankings, and 56 places in the all-rounder list.