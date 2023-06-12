Harbhajan Singh lashes out at MS Dhoni's supporters after WTC loss

Harbhajan Singh was part of the Indian squad when the team won the World Cup in 2007 and 2011. Dhoni won the first T20 tournament with a french bunch of players and defeated teams like South Africa, England and Pakistan on foreign soil.

Every time India loses an ICC tournament, MS Dhoni's captaincy achievements start circulating on social media. Stories of former Indian captain and wicket-keeper are such that fans often find themselves reminiscing it after any loss in a big tournament. India has not won any ICC title after 2013 and it was Dhoni under who's captaincy India won every possible world tournament once.

Recently after India's debacle at the WTC final, one such fan posted on Twitter saying, "No coach , no mentor , young boy's , most of the senior player's denied to take part . never captianed any single match before . This guy defeated prime Australia in semifinals and won a T20 World Cup in 48 days after becoming captain".