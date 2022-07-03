Harbhajan Singh 42nd Birthday: Top achievements of the Turbanator 

Harbhajan Singh is one of the greatest spinners in the history of the game. Despite coming from a humble background, Harbhajan scaled great heights in his glittering career. A veteran of 236 ODIs and 103 Tests, Harbhajan ruled International cricket for almost a decade.

The Turbanator, as he is fondly called, officially ended his 23-year-long illustrious cricketing career in December last year. Indian cricket fans will always remember Harbhajan’s memorable on-field performances over the years. Harbhajan was instrumental in India winning the inaugural T20 World Cup and the ODI World Cup in 2011.

Bhajji played a key role in India’s triumph in the Test series at home against Australia in 2001. As Harbhajan tormented the Aussies in that series, the cricketing world witnessed a magical display of spin bowling. An unfancied 20-year-old decimating the world’s best cricket team is what we all love as cricket fans. As Harbhajan celebrates his 42nd birthday on July 3, let us take a look at some of his top achievements.

First Indian off-spinner to take 400 Test wickets

Harbhajan became the first Indian off-spinner to scalp 400 wickets in the game's longest format. Bhajji achieved this feat against the West Indies in 2011. Harbhajan is at the 15th spot on the list of highest wicket-takers in Test cricket.

First Indian to take a Test hat-trick

Because of his exploits in the India-Australia 2001 Test series, Harbhajan was named Man of the Series. In the historic second Test at Eden Gardens, the Turbanator became the first Indian to take a hat-trick in the longest format.

Domination in the Indian Premier League

Harbhajan is the fifth-highest wicket-taking bowler in the IPL with 150 scalps in 163 matches. He has also lifted the IPL trophy four times in his career.

7-133 & 8-84 vs Australia, Chennai Test, 2001