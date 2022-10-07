Happy Birthday Zaheer Khan — Cricketers and fans wish Zak as he turns 44

By CNBCTV18.com Contributor

Mini As former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan turns 44 today, cricket fans and his former colleagues took to Twitter to wish the bowling icon the very best on his birthday. Here are some of the best compilations of his birthday greetings.

Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan celebrates his 44th birthday today. The fast bowler from Shrirampur, Maharashtra redefined fast bowling for India in the 2000s. Zaheer's unique action, especially the hop just before sending down a delivery, caught the imagination of many cricket lovers. Zak, as Zaheer is lovingly known, has played 309 internationals for India and picked 610 wickets.

Zaheer is most fondly remembered for his form during India's successful 2011 Cricket World Cup campaign in which he was India's top wicket-taker and also the joint-highest wickets for the tournament along with Pakistan's Shahid Afridi.

As the cricketer celebrates his birthday today (although there is some discrepancy regarding his birthday as Wikipedia tells it is October 7 while according to ESPNcricinfo the birthday falls on October 8), cricket fans and his former colleagues took to Twitter to wish the bowling icon the very best.