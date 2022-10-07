Happy Birthday Zaheer Khan — Cricketers and fans wish Zak as he turns 44

By CNBCTV18.com Contributor

Mini As former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan turns 44 today, cricket fans and his former colleagues took to Twitter to wish the bowling icon the very best on his birthday. Here are some of the best compilations of his birthday greetings.

Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan celebrates his 44th birthday today. The fast bowler from Shrirampur, Maharashtra redefined fast bowling for India in the 2000s. Zaheer's unique action, especially the hop just before sending down a delivery, caught the imagination of many cricket lovers. Zak, as Zaheer is lovingly known, has played 309 internationals for India and picked 610 wickets.

Zaheer is most fondly remembered for his form during India's successful 2011 Cricket World Cup campaign in which he was India's top wicket-taker and also the joint-highest wickets for the tournament along with Pakistan's Shahid Afridi.

As the cricketer celebrates his birthday today (although there is some discrepancy regarding his birthday as Wikipedia tells it is October 7 while according to ESPNcricinfo the birthday falls on October 8), cricket fans and his former colleagues took to Twitter to wish the bowling icon the very best.

• 92 Tests, 200 ODIs, 17 T20Is. 610 international Wickets.• Second Most Wickets For India Among Pacers.• World Cup 2011 Winner. Happy birthday to Legendary Pacer Zaheer Khan ❤️🐐#ZaheerKhan • @ImZaheer pic.twitter.com/6AqXlAC69o— ꜱWᴀʀᴀ 🧩 (@SwaraMsdian) October 7, 2022

India's all time best pace bowler.Happy Birthday Zak #ZaheerKhan 2011 WC all wickets by Zaheer Sir👇👇pic.twitter.com/NzkO5ZA6bZ— Divyanshu Rajput (@DKRajput_4) October 7, 2022

Wishing you a very happy birthday @ImZaheer paji wish you all the best for your future endeavors may god bless you and your family ❤️🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/l5vJgBMEO4 — dharamofficialcricket (@dharmveerpal) October 7, 2022

. @ImZaheer, to more years of friendship and shared love for cricket, I wish you good health and happiness for the years ahead. Happy Birthday from one lefty to another 😉🙌🏻#HappyBirthday #ZaheerKhan #RPSwing pic.twitter.com/msBDPbCB18 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 7, 2022

🎂🎉 𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗬 𝗕𝗜𝗥𝗧𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬, 𝗭𝗔𝗞! Here's wishing the legendary southpaw who was the leading wicket-taker in our trophy-winning campaign at the 2011 ICC World Cup, all the best on his 4️⃣4️⃣th birthday. 📸 Getty • #ZaheerKhan #HappyBirthday #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/UzjWyPQvBL— The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) October 7, 2022

Happiest Birthday @ImZaheer bhai I wish you nothing but joy and may you prosper with every passing year. Have an outstanding day brother! Loads of love🤗 pic.twitter.com/MkcdjkYPqo — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 7, 2022