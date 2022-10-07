Happy Birthday Zaheer Khan — Cricketers and fans wish Zak as he turns 44

Mini
As former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan turns 44 today, cricket fans and his former colleagues took to Twitter to wish the bowling icon the very best on his birthday. Here are some of the best compilations of his birthday greetings.
• 92 Tests, 200 ODIs, 17 T20Is. 610 international Wickets.• Second Most Wickets For India Among Pacers.• World Cup 2011 Winner.Happy birthday to Legendary Pacer Zaheer Khan ❤️🐐#ZaheerKhan • @ImZaheer pic.twitter.com/6AqXlAC69o— ꜱWᴀʀᴀ 🧩 (@SwaraMsdian) October 7, 2022
India's all time best pace bowler.Happy Birthday Zak #ZaheerKhan2011 WC all wickets by Zaheer Sir👇👇pic.twitter.com/NzkO5ZA6bZ— Divyanshu Rajput (@DKRajput_4) October 7, 2022
Wishing you a very happy birthday @ImZaheer paji wish you all the best for your future endeavors may god bless you and your family ❤️🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/l5vJgBMEO4— dharamofficialcricket (@dharmveerpal) October 7, 2022
. @ImZaheer, to more years of friendship and shared love for cricket, I wish you good health and happiness for the years ahead. Happy Birthday from one lefty to another 😉🙌🏻#HappyBirthday #ZaheerKhan #RPSwing pic.twitter.com/msBDPbCB18— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 7, 2022
🎂🎉 𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗬 𝗕𝗜𝗥𝗧𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬, 𝗭𝗔𝗞! Here's wishing the legendary southpaw who was the leading wicket-taker in our trophy-winning campaign at the 2011 ICC World Cup, all the best on his 4️⃣4️⃣th birthday.📸 Getty • #ZaheerKhan #HappyBirthday #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/UzjWyPQvBL— The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) October 7, 2022
Happiest Birthday @ImZaheer bhai I wish you nothing but joy and may you prosper with every passing year. Have an outstanding day brother! Loads of love🤗 pic.twitter.com/MkcdjkYPqo— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 7, 2022
Happy Birthday to one of 🇮🇳's greatest ever bowlers!Have a great year ahead, Zak! 🥳#PunjabKings #SaddaPunjab #ZaheerKhan #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/oxvwr2Q6LV— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) October 7, 2022