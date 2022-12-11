India's first chess grandmaster, Viswanathan Anand, celebrates his 53rd birthday on December 11. He has come a long way since he played his first chess game with his mother at age six — here's a look at the highlights of this journey.
Five-time World Chess Championship winner Viswanathan Anand dominated the world of chess for six years from 2007 to 2013. India’s first Chess Grandmaster celebrates his 53rd birthday on Sunday. The chess legend was born in Chennai on December 11, 1969. In his childhood, Anand was inspired by his mother’s interest in the game and began playing against his mother at the age of six.
On his 53rd birthday, here’s a look at some of the top achievements of Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand.
Early achievements
He became a national sub-junior chess champion at the age of 14, and the national chess champion at the age of 16. He then became the first-ever Indian to win World Junior Chess Championship.
Grandmaster title
The grandmaster title in chess is awarded by the World Chess Federation (FIDE). Anand was awarded the title in 1988 to become India’s first chess grandmaster.
World chess champion titles
The World Chess Championship is a competition to crown the best global chess player every year. Anand won the title five times in 2000, 2007, 2008, 2010, and 2012. He was also the ‘undisputed world champion’ of chess four times.
Chess Oscar award
The annual chess Oscar award was given to the best global chess player based on votes submitted by chess journalists across the globe. Anand won the title five times in 1997, 1998, 2003, 2004, and 2007. The award has since been discontinued.
A FIDE legend
Anand is one of the six players in history to break the 2,800-mark on the FIDE rating list (formerly ELO-Rating). He became the fourth player to do so in 2003 and in April 2007 he became the world number one for the first time.
