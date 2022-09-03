Happy Birthday Sakshi Malik: Records and achievements of the wrestling star

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The star wrestler Sakshi Malik celebrates her 30th birthday on September 3. Here is a look at her records, achievements, and awards:

Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik is a pioneer in the sporting world of India. She is the very first Indian women wrestler to win a medal at the Rio Olympics 2016 . She changed perceptions and has become a role model to future generations of female wrestlers in India.

On her 30th birthday, here is a look at her records, achievements, and awards:

In 2010, she won the bronze medal in the 58kg freestyle event at the Junior World Championships.

After her first win, she competed in the 60 kg category at Dave Schultz International Tournament, where won her first gold medal.

She then won a bronze medal at the prestigious Commonwealth Championships in 2013.

She then contested her first Commonwealth Games the following year in Glasgow and won a silver medal in the 58kg category.

She won a gold medal at the 2014 Dave Schultz International Tournament in the 60kg category.

By far the biggest achievement of her career is the prestigious bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, which she won in the 58kg category freestyle event.

With this, Sakshi Mallik became the first Indian female wrestler ever to win a medal at the Olympics and only the 4th Indian woman to win an Olympic medal.

She was honoured with Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna Award in 2016 and the Padma Shri Award in 2017.

Sakshi Malik has also won five medals in Asian Championship. She won the bronze medal at the 2015 Doha championships in the 60kg event, a silver medal in the 2017 championships held in New Delhi, and two more bronze medals in the 2018 Biashek and 2019 Xi’an championships. She then switched to the 65 kg category for the 2021 Asian Wrestling Championship and won a silver medal.