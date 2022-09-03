Happy Birthday Sakshi Malik: Records and achievements of the wrestling star

Mini
The star wrestler Sakshi Malik celebrates her 30th birthday on September 3. Here is a look at her records, achievements, and awards:
Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik is a pioneer in the sporting world of India. She is the very first Indian women wrestler to win a medal at the Rio Olympics 2016 . She changed perceptions and has become a role model to future generations of female wrestlers in India.
