Happy birthday Rafael Nadal, the record-busting monster from Mallorca

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal turns 36 today, June 3. Nadal, who idolised Brazilian football legend Ronaldo as a youngster, is one of the best in the sport — across sports in fact — etching his name in the history books in an era filled with other greats.

Here are some of his most outstanding achievements and unique records.

Highest number of Grand Slams

Nadal has won 21 Grand Slam titles, the highest by any tennis player.

Highest number of titles in a single Grand Slam event

Nadal also achieved the unique feat of holding the most number of titles at a single Grand Slam event. Nadal has won an astounding 13 French Open titles, way ahead of any other player.

Most number of French Open finals contested, and won

Nadal also holds the record of reaching 13 French Open finals, the highest by any player. This means that the Spaniard has a perfect record at the French Open finals and a 97.2 percent overall win record in the tournament, having lost just thrice, including twice to Novak Djokovic.

Youngest to complete career Grand Slam and Golden Slam

Nadal became the first player to complete a career Grand Slam and Golden Slam in 2010, when he was just 24.

Olympic winner in both formats

Nadal remains the only player to have won an Olympic gold medal in both singles and doubles format.

Most finals reached without losing a set