Happy birthday Leander Paes — The tennis icon from Kolkata who netted 18 Grand Slam titles

India’s most successful tennis player, Leander Paes, turns 48 today, June 17. Starting off as a world-class player in men’s singles, Paes came into his own in the doubles category, picking up 18 Grand Slam titles in the process. 'He is one of the biggest stars of doubles and one of the best players in the history of the sport,' Rafael Nadal had famously said about Paes.

Paes was born in Kolkata to parents who also made their mark in sports for India. His mother Jennifer Paes was the captain of the Indian basketball team in the 1980 Asian Basketball Championship and his father Vece Paes was a midfielder in the Indian field hockey team that won a bronze medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics. Paes is currently the sports ambassador of Haryana.

Here is a look at the tennis great’s achievements

Career records

Leander Paes won a bronze medal for India in the singles category at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. He termed the bronze win as one of his greatest performances, as he was playing with an injured wrist.

Paes holds the record for maximum Olympics appearances by any tennis player in history with seven participations in a row.

His partnership in tennis men’s doubles with fellow Indian Mahesh Bhupathi is still remembered as one of the most iconic and feared. Paes has won one Australian Open in 2012, three French Open titles in 1999, 2001 and 2009, one Wimbledon in 1999 and three US Opens in 2006, 2009 and 2013 in the doubles and mixed doubles category. Three of these eight titles were won with Bhupathi.

However, he was even more successful in the mixed doubles circuit as he partnered with some well-known players like Lisa Raymond, Martina Navratilova, Martina Hingis and Cara Black. He has won a total of 10 Grand Slam titles over the course of his mixed doubles career.

Leander Paes is the world record holder for 43 consecutive wins with Washington Kastles tennis team, which is the longest winning streak by any professional team in sports. He also holds the ITF world record for the most Davis Cup doubles wins with 46 victories.

National awards

Arjuna Award: 1990

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award: 1996-97

Padma Shree Award: 2001