Happy Birthday Ishant Sharma: Achievements and records of the pacer

The tall fast bowler from Delhi who first shot to fame during India's 2007/08 tour of Australia and picked the wicket of former Aussie captain Ricky Ponting, turns 34 today. On Ishant Sharma's birthday, here is a look at his records and achievements.

The tall bowler is regarded as one of the most talented fast bowlers to have played for India. Sharma has bowled India to famous wins over England in the final of the Champions Trophy in 2013 and then in a Test match at Lord's in 2014. Sharma also once played a crucial role with the bat in a Mohali Test against Australia that led to India's thrilling one-wicket win.

On his 34th birthday, here’s a look at his achievements and records

After Kapil Dev, Ishant Sharma is the second Indian to have picked up six or more wickets four times during an overseas Test match.

He is the only bowler to feature on both the Indian Premier League's (IPL) list of "Best bowling figures" and "Most runs conceded".

He holds the 5th spot in the list of cricketers to reach the fastest 100 Test wickets.

Ishant Sharma won the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2020.

He played an instrumental role in India’s win in the 2013 Champions Trophy by taking two crucial wickets of English batsmen, Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara, with just three overs remaining. This led to India’s victory by 5 runs in the final.

Ishant Sharma is the fifth-highest wicket-taker for India in Test matches (all time).

He also holds the record for taking maximum wickets in victorious test matches for India.