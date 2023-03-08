English
Happy Birthday Harmanpreet Kaur – Records and achievements of the Mumbai Indians' Women skipper

By StoryTailors Mar 8, 2023

Women’s cricket was not given much attention in India for many decades but Harmanpreet’s indomitable spirit and love for the game have caught the attention of millions of cricket lovers.

Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is one of the finest women cricketers that India has ever produced. She is currently leading Mumbai Indians Women in the Women's Premier League.

Women’s cricket was not given much attention in India for many decades but Harmanpreet’s indomitable spirit and love for the game have caught the attention of millions of cricket lovers.  It can be said that Harmanpreet played a big role in bringing women’s cricket into the mainstream in India.
Also read | WPL 2023: Check the orange and purple cap holders after Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match
The all-rounder has scored 3322 runs in 124 ODIs at an excellent average of 38.18. Harmanpreet has notched up 5 centuries and 17 half-centuries in her stellar ODI career. Furthermore, she has scored 3058 runs in T20Is at a healthy average of 28.1. But mere statistics cannot encapsulate Harmanpreet’s greatness.
Kaur is more than just another India cricketer. She is a role model for all those girls who followed her and took up cricket as a career path. Harmanpreet Kaur represents the new-age Indian women's cricketer as her game has a certain swagger that is reminiscent of Virender Sehwag's mantra of 'see ball, hit ball.'
On the eve of Harmanpreet Kaur’s 34th birthday, let us take a look at some of her amazing records and achievements.
  1. Harmanpreet Kaur smashed 171 off 115 balls against the mighty Australian team in the 2017 Women's ODI World Cup semi-final. In the process, she registered the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the ICC Women's World Cup.
  2. In February 2023, Harmanpreet Kaur pipped Rohit Sharma to become the first player in the world - male or female - to appear in 150 matches in the T20I format. Harmanpreet achieved the feat during India's final Group B match against Ireland Women in the 2023 T20 World Cup.
  3. Harmanpreet Kaur is a trailblazer too, having become the first female India cricketer to sign a Big Bash League contract with the Sydney Thunder franchise in Australia. She secured the lucrative deal on the back of an impressive showing during India's tour of Australia in January 2016.
  4. Harmanpreet Kaur led the Supernova side in the Women's T20 Challenge to three titles in 2018, 2019 and 2022. Under Harmanpreet’s leadership, Supernova emerged as the most successful team in the history of the Women's T20 Challenge.
    5. Also read | Sania Mirza's secret to success | Believing in yourself and being your own cheerleader
    (Edited by : Soham Shetty)
