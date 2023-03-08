Happy Birthday Harmanpreet Kaur – Records and achievements of the Mumbai Indians' Women skipper

Women’s cricket was not given much attention in India for many decades but Harmanpreet’s indomitable spirit and love for the game have caught the attention of millions of cricket lovers.
Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is one of the finest women cricketers that India has ever produced. She is currently leading Mumbai Indians Women in the Women's Premier League.
Women’s cricket was not given much attention in India for many decades but Harmanpreet’s indomitable spirit and love for the game have caught the attention of millions of cricket lovers. It can be said that Harmanpreet played a big role in bringing women’s cricket into the mainstream in India.
Also read | WPL 2023: Check the orange and purple cap holders after Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match
The all-rounder has scored 3322 runs in 124 ODIs at an excellent average of 38.18. Harmanpreet has notched up 5 centuries and 17 half-centuries in her stellar ODI career. Furthermore, she has scored 3058 runs in T20Is at a healthy average of 28.1. But mere statistics cannot encapsulate Harmanpreet’s greatness.
Kaur is more than just another India cricketer. She is a role model for all those girls who followed her and took up cricket as a career path. Harmanpreet Kaur represents the new-age Indian women's cricketer as her game has a certain swagger that is reminiscent of Virender Sehwag's mantra of 'see ball, hit ball.'
On the eve of Harmanpreet Kaur’s 34th birthday, let us take a look at some of her amazing records and achievements.
(Edited by : Soham Shetty)
