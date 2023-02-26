Happy Birthday Bajrang Punia: Records and achievements of the Olympic medallist

Born in Khudan village of Haryana’s Jhajjar district, he is the only Indian to have won three World Wrestling Championship medals till date. He is the first Indian to be ranked world No. 1 in any category of wrestling.

Freestyle wrestler Bajran Punia, who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, celebrates his 29th birthday on February 26. Born in Khudan village of Haryana’s Jhajjar district, he is the only Indian to have won three World Wrestling Championship medals till date. He is the first Indian to be ranked world No. 1 in any category of wrestling.

Here’s a look at Bajrang Punia’s wrestling journey

Bajrang Punia won a bronze medal in his first major tournament at the Asian Wrestling Championship, New Delhi in 2013. He participated in the men’s freestyle 60-kg category.

He won a bronze medal in the 2013 World Wrestling Championship in Budapest.

In the 2014 Commonwealth Games, Glasgow, Punia clinched the silver medal in the men’s 61-kg category. In the same year he won a Silver medal in the Asian Games held at Incheon.

At the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship in Singapore, he won the gold medal and repeated the success the following year.

In 2017, Punia won three gold medals in the Asian Wrestling Championship and Commonwealth Wrestling Championship in the 65 kg category, and in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in the 70 kg category.

In 2018, Punia clinched a gold medal in the 65 kg category at the Commonwealth Games and a bronze medal at the Asian Wrestling Championship in the same category.

At the 2018 Asian Games, he clinched a gold medal and at the 2018 World Championships he won a silver medal in the 65 kg category.

In 2019, Punia won gold at the 2019 Asian Championship and a bronze medal at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships in the 65 kg category.

He also became the first Indian wrestler to be ranked world No. 1 in any category of wrestling.

He won the silver medal at the World Wrestling Championship in 2018 and 2019 to become the only Indian to achieve three medals at the prestigious tournament.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Punia made history when he bagged a bronze medal after defeating Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov 8-0.

Awards

Bajrand Punia was conferred with the Arjuna Award for Wrestling in 2015.