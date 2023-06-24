Happy 36th Lionel Messi: A Look At The Top 10 Records Of the Argentine Captain

Lionel Messi has completed the football as he has won every trophy and award, as an individual and for his teams, that he could have ever won. As the legendary player turns 36 here is a look at his 10 extraordinary records that makes him the greatest no.10 player of all time.

After Gonzalo Montiel converted Argentina’s final penalty take against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, the South American nation took home its second World Cup title. But a full-house Lusail Stadium in Qatar could witness a man from Rosario busting out in tears of joy in the middle of the field with the crowd chanting his name, Lionel Messi. It marked the end of a long-awaited dream that Messi was carrying since donning the Argentine kit for the first time in 2004 as a part of the U-20 side.

The Argentine captain also made his debut for Barcelona in the same year, featuring in a Catalan derby against Espanyol. Messi spent as many as 17 seasons with Barca. He was able to establish his stature as a legend of the Spanish club before shifting his base to Paris Saint Germain ahead of the 2021-22 season. With his contract with the League 1 giants expiring at the end of June, Messi will join the Major League Soccer (MLS) where he will play for Inter Miami till 2025.

Today, on June 24, Lionel Messi is celebrating his 36th birthday. On this special day, let’s take a look at some extraordinary records of the left-footed magician:

1.Lionel Messi holds the record for winning the most number of Ballon d’Or, taking home the prestigious accolade as many as seven times. Cristiano Ronaldo is second on the list with five Ballon d’Or to his name.

2.Lionel Messi scripted history by scoring the highest number of goals for a single club during his 17-season spell with Barcelona. Having played 778 games across all competitions, Messi has netted 672 goals for the Spanish outfit.

3.With 103 goals to his name, Lionel Messi is currently the leading goal scorer in Argentina.

4.Messi has won the most club titles among any footballer, lifting 37 trophies with Barcelona.

5.Lionel Messi played a pivotal role in Argentina’s second FIFA World Cup triumph in December last year. He scored 21 goals during the campaign, which is the highest goal contribution in a single World Cup.

6.Lionel Messi has six European Golden Shoes in his decorated trophy cabinet and the number is the highest of all time. Messi has the record for scoring the most hattricks in La Liga, having 36 hattricks under his belt.

7.Lionel Messi has scored the highest number of goals in the iconic El Clasico, striking the net 26 times against Barcelona’s arch-rivals Real Madrid.

8.Even after ending his tie with Barcelona, Lionel Messi is still the all-time top scorer of La Liga with 474 goals.

9.Lionel Messi is the only player in history to win the FIFA Golden Ball award twice.

10.He also holds the record for making the highest number of appearances for the South American nation with 175 international caps.