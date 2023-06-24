Happy 36th Lionel Messi: A Look At The Top 10 Records Of the Argentine Captain

Lionel Messi has completed the football as he has won every trophy and award, as an individual and for his teams, that he could have ever won. As the legendary player turns 36 here is a look at his 10 extraordinary records that makes him the greatest no.10 player of all time.

After Gonzalo Montiel converted Argentina’s final penalty take against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, the South American nation took home its second World Cup title. But a full-house Lusail Stadium in Qatar could witness a man from Rosario busting out in tears of joy in the middle of the field with the crowd chanting his name, Lionel Messi. It marked the end of a long-awaited dream that Messi was carrying since donning the Argentine kit for the first time in 2004 as a part of the U-20 side.

The Argentine captain also made his debut for Barcelona in the same year, featuring in a Catalan derby against Espanyol. Messi spent as many as 17 seasons with Barca. He was able to establish his stature as a legend of the Spanish club before shifting his base to Paris Saint Germain ahead of the 2021-22 season. With his contract with the League 1 giants expiring at the end of June, Messi will join the Major League Soccer (MLS) where he will play for Inter Miami till 2025.