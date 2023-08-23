Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad to hold the warm matches of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023

Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad will be hosting the official warm up games of ahead of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, the International Cricket Council confirmed on Wednesday.

There will be 10 warm matches played before the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 gets underway on October 5. The warm up games will be played on September 29 and September 30 and then on October 2 and October 3. All the 10 matches will be Day/Night affairs with the start time fixed at 2.00 PM IST. During the warm up matches the teams will be allowed to field all 15 members of their squad.

The schedule of the warm-up matches is as follows:

September 29:

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

South Africa v Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

New Zealand v Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

September 30:

India v England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Australia v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

October 2:

England v Bangladesh, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

New Zealand v South Africa, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

October 3:

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

India v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Pakistan v Australia, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.