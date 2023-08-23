CNBC TV18
Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad to hold the warm matches of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023

There will be 10 warm matches played before the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 gets underway on October 5. The warm up games will be played on September 29 and September 30 and then on October 2 and October 3.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 23, 2023 8:16:17 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad will be hosting the official warm up games of ahead of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, the International Cricket Council confirmed on Wednesday.

There will be 10 warm matches played before the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 gets underway on October 5. The warm up games will be played on September 29 and September 30 and then on October 2 and October 3. All the 10 matches will be Day/Night affairs with the start time fixed at 2.00 PM IST. During the warm up matches the teams will be allowed to field all 15 members of their squad.
Also Read: BookMyShow to be the official platform for buying tickets of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023
The schedule of the warm-up matches is as follows:
September 29:
Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
South Africa v Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
New Zealand v Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
September 30:
India v England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Australia v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
October 2:
England v Bangladesh, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
New Zealand v South Africa, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
October 3:
Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
India v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
Pakistan v Australia, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
X