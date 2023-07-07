CNBC TV18
Tried to keep things normal during penalty shootouts: Indian goalie Gurpreet Sandhu on his heroics at SAFF

By Prakhar Sachdeo  Jul 7, 2023

Fresh after winning the SAFF Championship trophy and catching a much-deserved break, superstar Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, in an exclusive interview with CNBCTV18.com, spoke at length about his first memories of football, his recent penalty saves, what makes Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium special, captain Sunil Chhetri, coach Igor Stimac, ISL and much more.

"Penalties are often dismissed as a lottery," wrote Simon Kuper and Stefan Szymanski in their seminal book on football, Soccernomics.  If indeed  penalties are the lottery of football, then the Indian team hit the jackpot not once but twice — during their successful stint in the recently concluded SAFF Championship.

And the man who almost made a habit of winning the "lottery" — along with the SAFF Championship trophy — was goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. The towering keeper was India's hero as he made some crucial penalty saves, first against Lebanon in the semifinal, and then against Kuwait in the final.
Fresh after winning the SAFF Championship and catching a much-deserved break, Sandhu, a Red Bull athlete who plays for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), in an interview with CNBCTV18.com spoke at length about his first memories of football, his penalty heroics, what makes  Sree Kanteerava Stadium special, and much more.
