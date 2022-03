LSG 9/1 after 2 overs.

Varun Aaron to bowl. de Kock has the strike.

Ball 1. Good length ball wide of off stump. de Kock pushes the ball back to Aaron.

Ball 2. Fuller ball on off stump. de Kock flicks the ball to mid-on for a single.

Ball 3. FOUR! Back of the length delivery drifting into the pads. Lewis pulls and sends the ball down to fine-leg for a boundary.

Ball 4. Good length ball on off stump. Lewis smacks the ball down to deep backward square-leg for a single.

Ball 5. Good length delivery wide of off stump. de Kock drives the ball into the covers.

Ball 6. Good length ball wide of off stump. de Kock drives. The ball takes inside edge and moves to the fielder at short fine. de Kock takes a single.