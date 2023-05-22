Gujarat Titans' special post for IPL playoffs has fans 'whistle podu'

Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets in their final league game on Sunday. The clip shows the players having a blast as they burn the dance floor on the song Dilliwalli Girlfriend from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Gujarat Titans are set to square off against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, May 23. But their impending game has not stopped GT’s social media handle from sharing some light-hearted moments between MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. The official handle of GT dropped a video of their skipper Hardik Pandya dancing with MS Dhoni, Lucknow Super Giants’ Krunal Pandya and Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan. Gujarat Titans shared the fun moment to welcome the other sides into the playoffs.

The clip shows the players having a blast as they burn the dance floor on the song Dilliwalli Girlfriend from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Notably, the clip is an old video and was shared by Hardik Pandya last year. The footage showed MS Dhoni dancing with rapper Badshah, Hardik and his brother Krunal and Ishan Kishan.

Fans were elated on seeing this special post from Gujarat Titans before the playoffs. The defending champions won their final league game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday to knock Faf du Plessis’ side out of the tournament. Many Instagram users were hopeful of a clash between Gujarat and four-time champions Chennai in the final, “CSK vs GT will be the final match,” a user wrote.

“The playoff boys,” another commented.

Others were eager for an El Clasico final between Mumbai Paltan and Chennai. “Thriller time wait mi vs CSK final,” a comment read.

Many were anticipating that Gujarat would win for the second consecutive time. “Enjoy your victory… I am gonna support your team,” an individual wrote.

A few people were left heartbroken by RCB’s exit. “Next sal cup NAMDE RCB (Next year the cup will be RCB’s),” a fan wrote.

In their last game, RCB posted a massive total of 197/5, courtesy of Virat Kohli’s century. With an unbeaten 101 off 61 deliveries, King Kohli surpassed Chris Gayle’s record of the most centuries in the Indian Premier League. But his efforts went in vain, as Gujarat managed to clinch the match with 5 wickets to spare. Shubman Gill was the star of the game, scoring his second century in the tournament. With RCB’s elimination, Mumbai Indians claimed the final spot in the playoffs.

Gujarat Titans are set to face off against CSK at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram stadium. The team which loses the fixture will have to square off against the winner of Eliminator 1 on May 26.