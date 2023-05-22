Gujarat Titans' special post for IPL playoffs has fans 'whistle podu'

Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets in their final league game on Sunday. The clip shows the players having a blast as they burn the dance floor on the song Dilliwalli Girlfriend from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Gujarat Titans are set to square off against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, May 23. But their impending game has not stopped GT’s social media handle from sharing some light-hearted moments between MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. The official handle of GT dropped a video of their skipper Hardik Pandya dancing with MS Dhoni, Lucknow Super Giants’ Krunal Pandya and Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan. Gujarat Titans shared the fun moment to welcome the other sides into the playoffs.

Notably, the clip is an old video and was shared by Hardik Pandya last year. The footage showed MS Dhoni dancing with rapper Badshah, Hardik and his brother Krunal and Ishan Kishan.