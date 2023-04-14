Gujarat Titans pacer Mohit Sharma makes sensational IPL return, credits success to Ashish Nehra

Sharma was the winner of the Purple Cap in 2014 and featured in the World Cup semi-finals for India in 2015, but wasn't seen in action since 2018.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six-wickets on Thursday in the 18 match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Fast bowler Mohit Sharma, who made a spectacular comeback in IPL and batsman Shubman Gill were the stars of the evening for Gujarat Titans.

On his sensational return to IPL, Mohit produced brilliant figures of 2/18 to help Gujarat Titans restrict Punjab to a low score. His performance in the penultimate over was a masterclass as he took a wicket while giving away only 6 runs and the ace pacer won Man of the Match.

The Gujarat Titans were fresh off a shock at the hands of KKR where their young pacer Yash Dayal was hit for five consecutive sixes in the last over by Rinku Singh. On Thursday, the team took a call and replaced Dayal with Mohit Sharma whose last season as a regular IPL player was in 2018 and he played one game in 2019, one in 2020.

Mohit featured in India’s World Cup side in 2015 and played his last IPL match for Delhi Capitals in 2020 before his GT debut.

Last year, Mohit was called by GT head coach Ashish Nehra to come onboard as a net bowler for the team. He had gone unsold at the IPL auction, and he grabbed the opportunity to work with the team when Nehra offered him the role.

He reflected on his dream return during the post presentation with former Indian cricketer Murali Kartik and credited Ashish Nehra for helping him make his comeback this season.

“There was excitement, but also nervousness about making a comeback after a few years. Have played domestic cricket in between. Last year I played domestically after returning from a back surgery. Not many people knew I played domestic. Got a call from Ashu Pa to stay with the team. (Mujhe laga ghar baith ke bhi kya karunga) I thought it would be better than staying at home (about being a net bowler for GT last year),” Mohit said.

Generally, it is expected from a bowler of Mohit's experience and stature to refuse the small role of a net bowler, but the pacer didn’t look at the opportunity in that way.

“Being a net bowler is not a bad thing. Gives you a lot of exposure. The environment at GT is brilliant,” Mohit told Kartik.

The 34-year-old pacer has featured in 87 matches in IPL, and he may now become a regular for the defending champions, the Gujarat Titans after his brilliant performance.